Space Pod / Studio B Architecture + Interiors

+ 10

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a walkable, transitional neighborhood near an urban downtown corridor, Space Pod - a nickname given to this structure by the neighbors - acts as a multipurpose space for a young landscape architect. Inspired by monochromatic black paintings of Ad Reinhardt and Frank Stella, a minimalistic material palette of concrete, metal and glass was selected.

This project was designed to be built in phases and Space Pod is Phase I. Phase II consists of a single-family residence. The location of each volume on the site was driven by the desire to create a private, sun-filled backyard space, free from large imposing structures.

Embracing a shotgun typology shape, the Space Pod’s lower level holds a garage and a bike workshop while the upper level is a flexible place that accommodates working, playing and relaxing. This second story offers opportunities to see the Flatirons. The composition features subtle textures, perforations, and transparencies, that are revealed over the cycle of the day.