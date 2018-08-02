World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Studio B Architecture + Interiors
  6. 2016
  7. Space Pod / Studio B Architecture + Interiors

Space Pod / Studio B Architecture + Interiors

  • 13:00 - 2 August, 2018
Space Pod / Studio B Architecture + Interiors
Space Pod / Studio B Architecture + Interiors, © David Lauer
© David Lauer

© David Lauer © David Lauer © David Lauer © David Lauer + 10

  • Architects

    Studio B Architecture + Interiors

  • Location

    Boulder, United States

  • Principal In Charge

    Mike Piche

  • Designer

    Ashley Clark, Joey Pruett

  • Landscape Architect

    JB Fieldworks

  • Contractor

    Old Greenwich Builders

  • Area

    800.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    David Lauer
© David Lauer
© David Lauer

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a walkable, transitional neighborhood near an urban downtown corridor, Space Pod - a nickname given to this structure by the neighbors - acts as a multipurpose space for a young landscape architect. Inspired by monochromatic black paintings of Ad Reinhardt and Frank Stella, a minimalistic material palette of concrete, metal and glass was selected.

© David Lauer
© David Lauer

This project was designed to be built in phases and Space Pod is Phase I. Phase II consists of a single-family residence. The location of each volume on the site was driven by the desire to create a private, sun-filled backyard space, free from large imposing structures.

Plans
Plans

Embracing a shotgun typology shape, the Space Pod’s lower level holds a garage and a bike workshop while the upper level is a flexible place that accommodates working, playing and relaxing. This second story offers opportunities to see the Flatirons. The composition features subtle textures, perforations, and transparencies, that are revealed over the cycle of the day.

© David Lauer
© David Lauer

About this office
Studio B Architecture + Interiors
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Space Pod / Studio B Architecture + Interiors" 02 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899361/space-pod-studio-b-architecture-plus-interiors/> ISSN 0719-8884

