  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Albania
  5. Bolles + Wilson
  6. 2017
  7. Andon Zako Çajupi Theatre / Bolles + Wilson

Andon Zako Çajupi Theatre / Bolles + Wilson

  • 03:01 - 1 August, 2018
Andon Zako Çajupi Theatre / Bolles + Wilson, © Roman Mensing
© Roman Mensing

© Roman Mensing © Roman Mensing © Roman Mensing © Roman Mensing + 13

© Roman Mensing
© Roman Mensing

Text description provided by the architects. Re-scripting Korca‘s theatre: The theatre in Korca was initially a present from Moscow prior to Albanian Communism‘s falling out with Post-Stalinist Russia.

Its Soviet classicism was then stripped back to a sort of Balkan Art déco.

Concept
Concept
© Roman Mensing
© Roman Mensing

The large triangular Theatre Square, big enough for nationalistic parades, became a subject for re-formatting when in 2009 BOLLES+WILSON won the international planning competition for the historic centre of Korca. The main axis of the now almost fully implemented masterplan is the Bulevard Shën Gjergji (St. George), the new hub of the city, a pedestrian promenade culminating in the Theater Square (now anchored by BOLLES+WILSON‘s 2014 Red Bar in the Sky – which focuses the Theatre Square, the concluding phase of the B+W 2009 masterplan. The campanile which functions as a lookout tower for Korcians to appreciate the delicate grain of their historic city is located at the end of the central pedestrian boulevard (landscaping by B+W).

© Roman Mensing
© Roman Mensing

The next intervention was the theatre itself – quite literally given a new face (or lots of new faces). Seating capacity was increased by converting a two-tier auditorium to a large raked plane.

© Roman Mensing
© Roman Mensing
© Roman Mensing
© Roman Mensing
© Roman Mensing
© Roman Mensing

The design method as with all BOLLES+WILSON Albanian projects involved Peter Wilson‘s hand drawn concept interpreted by a local facilitating office (in this case DEA Studio). A methodology that baits ‘lost in translation‘ misinterpretations (as was the case here when the contractors were found scratching their heads at a book of ‘Albanian Bling Renderings‘ but no details, a problem solved by Peter Wilson further sketching, this time 1:1 details direct on the wall).

Plan
Plan

The masks of comic and tragedy belong to theatre iconography, here they are joined by 140 smaller masks – the audience, hand crafted in terracotta by the local potter Vasillaq Kolevica. The 80 cm high individualized masks each occupy a grid square of the Art déco facade. The black tragic mask is convex, the white comic mask is concave – the construction principles for these were again hand sketched.

© Roman Mensing
© Roman Mensing

The comic mask is on a side annex (that now houses an internal grand stair), a cube clad in black basalt. The perimeter of the mask is defined by a stainless steel profile inside of which the white plaster indentation is recessed. The ominous black silhouette of the tragic mask is built up of polystyrene insulation blocks. Edge radii were sketched but ultimately a 1:1 demonstration with a bread knife was necessary to communicate the idea to he builders. The surface here is again plastered to resemble a giant Japanese ‘ No-theatre‘ mask.

Comic mask
Comic mask

Bolles + Wilson
Steel Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urbanism Urban Design Public Space Cultural Architecture Theaters & Performance theater Albania
Cite: "Andon Zako Çajupi Theatre / Bolles + Wilson" 01 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899354/andon-zako-cajupi-theatre-bolles-plus-wilson/> ISSN 0719-8884

