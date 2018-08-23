GDH Apartment Building / idA buehrer wuest architekten sia ag

+ 25

Construction Engineer Frei Ingenieurbüro

Electro engineer fm elektro engineering ag

Building physics 3-Plan Haustechnik AG

Structural-facing Salm Fassadenbau AG

Heating, Ventilation, Sanitary facilities and Photovoltaic Felix & Co. AG

Client Private

Text description provided by the architects. In the triangle between Gossauerstrasse and Heuweidlistrasse a multi-family house with low-cost apartments were realized in 7 units of 4.5 and 6.5 room flats.

The building is aligned parallel to the Heuweidlistrasse and is based on the scale of the opposite buildings. The diversification of the volume against the garden ensures an approach to the smaller-sized district structure south of the Heuweidlistrasse.

The floor plan internalizes the geometry of urban planning.

On the one hand, the play with the angles leads to generous, flowing spatial sequences in the area of living, dining, cooking and on the level of the closed room structure, creates chambers with a specific character.

The facade was carried out in Duripanel gold and silver.