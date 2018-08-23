World
GDH Apartment Building / idA buehrer wuest architekten sia ag

  03:00 - 23 August, 2018
GDH Apartment Building / idA buehrer wuest architekten sia ag
GDH Apartment Building / idA buehrer wuest architekten sia ag, © Valentin Jeck
© Valentin Jeck

© Valentin Jeck

  • Construction Engineer

    Frei Ingenieurbüro

  • Electro engineer

    fm elektro engineering ag

  • Building physics

    3-Plan Haustechnik AG

  • Structural-facing

    Salm Fassadenbau AG

  • Heating, Ventilation, Sanitary facilities and Photovoltaic

    Felix & Co. AG

  • Client

    Private
© Valentin Jeck
© Valentin Jeck

Text description provided by the architects. In the triangle between Gossauerstrasse and Heuweidlistrasse a multi-family house with low-cost apartments were realized in 7 units of 4.5 and 6.5 room flats.

© Valentin Jeck
© Valentin Jeck

The building is aligned parallel to the Heuweidlistrasse and is based on the scale of the opposite buildings. The diversification of the volume against the garden ensures an approach to the smaller-sized district structure south of the Heuweidlistrasse.

© Valentin Jeck
© Valentin Jeck

The floor plan internalizes the geometry of urban planning.

On the one hand, the play with the angles leads to generous, flowing spatial sequences in the area of living, dining, cooking and on the level of the closed room structure, creates chambers with a specific character.

© Valentin Jeck
© Valentin Jeck
Plan 02
Plan 02
© Valentin Jeck
© Valentin Jeck

The facade was carried out in Duripanel gold and silver.

© Valentin Jeck
© Valentin Jeck

idA buehrer wuest architekten sia ag
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Switzerland
