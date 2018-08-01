World
Call For Entries: Baghdad Design Centre

  • 03:30 - 1 August, 2018
Call for entries: Baghdad Design Centre

Tamayouz Excellence Award launched the “Baghdad Design Centre,” an international architectural competition to transform the current unused site of the Old Governorate Building into the Baghdad Design Centre in the city's Cultural District; Al-Rusafa. This year’s competition has been under the spotlight as stakeholders and the architectural community in the country urged the local authorities to halt implementation of their own scheme for the site and wait for the results and recommendations of the competition.

Courtesy of Tamayouz Excellence Award
The competition hopes to see a new architectural approach that helps Baghdad celebrate its architecture and heritage. The transformation of the site into a Design Centre that showcases the best of contemporary design and is also a space for creative collaboration forms the basis of the brief. Whilst creating a new and optimistic vision for the future of design within Iraq the proposals should also set a benchmark for the respectful treatment of cultural heritage in a true fusion of the old and the new.

This is the 2nd cycle of the Competition, in its first cycle, the theme was Rebuilding Iraq’s Liberated Areas: Mosul’s Housing, which Ania Otlik from Poland won.

Winners of the Baghdad Design Centre Competition receive a trophy design by the Internationally renowned artist Dia Azzawi alongside a host of other benefits: A cash prize of $8,000, flights and accommodation to attend the annual ceremony covered by the organisers, invitation to join the weeklong design workshop, a certificate, inclusion in an exhibition, inclusion in a yearbook publication, interviews to be featured on national and regional channels, an invite to the annual ceremony gala, hosted by Tamayouz Excellence award for networking, a trip with all the winners of the award categories to Petra in Jordan.

Courtesy of Tamayouz Excellence Award
Jury

  • Dr. Rasem Badran (Dar Al Omran)
  • Professor Wendy Pullan (University of Cambridge)
  • Professor Khaled Al-Sultany (Academic Architect and Historian)
  • Firas Hnoosh (Perkins and Will)
  • Akram Ogaili (Hill International)
  • Ali Naji (Najmat Al-Sharq)

Eligibility 

Architects, students, engineers, and designers are invited to participate in this prize. Participation can be on an individual or team basis (maximum of four team members). We encourage the participation of multidisciplinary teams.

Courtesy of Tamayouz Excellence Award
Schedule

  • 09 / February / 2018 - Start of Early bird registration
  • 06 / June / 2018 - Start of the Standard registration
  • 01 / September / 2018 - Last week for registration
  • 06 / September / 2018 - Closing date for Registration
  • 09 / September / 2018 - Closing date for Submissions
  • November / 2018 - Announcement of Results
  • December 2018 - Annual Tamayouz Excellence Award Ceremony

The winning entries will be celebrated during the annual ceremony of Tamayouz Award. This year’s ceremony will take place in Jordan followed by a weeklong International Design Charrette looking into the growth scenarios of the city of Amman in 2030, winners of all Tamayouz Excellence Award competitions will be invited to join the Charrette.

Register for the competition here: http://www.tamayouz-award.com/register.html 

  • Title

    Call For Entries: Baghdad Design Centre

  • Type

    Competition Announcement (Ideas)

  • Organizers

    Tamayouz Excellence Award

  • Registration Deadline

    06/09/2018 23:30

  • Submission Deadline

    09/09/2018 23:30

  • Price

    Free
Cite: "Call For Entries: Baghdad Design Centre " 01 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899334/call-for-entries-baghdad-design-centre/> ISSN 0719-8884

