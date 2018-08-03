World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. United States
  5. Studio Twenty Seven Architecture
  6. 2016
  7. Achievement Preparatory Academy Public Charter Middle School / Studio Twenty Seven Architecture

Achievement Preparatory Academy Public Charter Middle School / Studio Twenty Seven Architecture

  • 13:00 - 3 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Achievement Preparatory Academy Public Charter Middle School / Studio Twenty Seven Architecture
Save this picture!
Achievement Preparatory Academy Public Charter Middle School / Studio Twenty Seven Architecture, © Hoachlander Davis Photography
© Hoachlander Davis Photography

© Hoachlander Davis Photography © Hoachlander Davis Photography © Hoachlander Davis Photography © Hoachlander Davis Photography + 18

Save this picture!
© Hoachlander Davis Photography
© Hoachlander Davis Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Achievement Preparatory Academy is a high-performing, college preparatory school located east of the Anacostia River in Washington, DC. Founded to close the achievement gap and address the educational needs of the community, Achievement Prep is an award-winning school that has been recognized for having an immediate impact in closing the achievement gap between low-income and affluent students in Washington, DC. Achievement Prep scholars have been among the top performing scholars in the District, often outperforming their peers in more affluent neighborhoods. The new middle school is a building designed to close the achievement gap in the District’s Ward 8 Community.

Save this picture!
© Hoachlander Davis Photography
© Hoachlander Davis Photography
Save this picture!
Floor Plans and Elevations
Floor Plans and Elevations
Save this picture!
© Hoachlander Davis Photography
© Hoachlander Davis Photography

Achievement Preparatory Academy is a charter school that achieves remarkable results through an unwavering belief that all students can, must, and will learn at high levels. A clear, college-bound mission that is understood and supported by all school members is the key to their success. This submission illustrates how the architectural design of their new middle school facility promoted and enhanced the school’s ability to institute its educational program.

Save this picture!
Circulation Diagram
Circulation Diagram

The new Achievement Preparatory Academy middle school building is located on an existing school campus in South East Washington DC. Since 2008, APA operated the middle school program out of an existing, unrenovated school building built in 1962.  Because of inadequate space in the existing school building, APA had to move their elementary and early childhood programs out of the existing school and into leased buildings in other locations around Ward 8. The new middle school building allows APA to consolidate all programs on to a single campus that effectively continues to serve the immediate neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© Hoachlander Davis Photography
© Hoachlander Davis Photography

The massing and material selection of the new middle school is complementary to the existing school building. The goal is to create an architecturally unified campus that is a landmark in the neighborhood. Care is taken to organize arrival and dismissal and to establish different entrances for students of the different schools, segregated from vehicular traffic. The site is organized inwards with opportunities for play and outdoor learning between and around the two buildings.

Save this picture!
© Hoachlander Davis Photography
© Hoachlander Davis Photography

But most of all, the new building illustrates how the architectural design of the new facility promotes and enhances the school’s ability to institute its educational program and “close the achievement gap”. Working with only one-third of the facility allowance provided to traditional public schools, charter schools in the District of Columbia require innovative and extremely cost conscious design to foster their educational programs.

Save this picture!
© Hoachlander Davis Photography
© Hoachlander Davis Photography

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Studio Twenty Seven Architecture
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Elementary & Middle school United States
Cite: "Achievement Preparatory Academy Public Charter Middle School / Studio Twenty Seven Architecture" 03 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899280/achievement-preparatory-academy-public-charter-middle-school-studio-twenty-seven-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »