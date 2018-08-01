House Viejo III / Max-A Arquitectura + Arquitectura del Paisaje

+ 18

Collaborating Architect Sergio Jarpa

Construction Constructora Seus

Structure Alberto Ramírez

Lighting Paula Martínez, Interdesign

Text description provided by the architects. The commission – to alter + expand an existing house, updating its standards while working with a reduced budget and constrained site. The project responds to the existing use of brick in an abstraction of straight lines, transparencies and levitating volumes.

The main entryway and public programs are in the lower level. In the upper level, the original aggregation of roof shapes is replaced by a light-filled volume that houses the master bedroom, gaining views of the lush garden and Santiago’s surrounding hills.

The resulting brick structure spans the length of the site, the southern façade playing with brick solids and semitransparency’s to create a sense of security and privacy from within; the northern façade with floor to ceiling windows, creating luminous and uninterrupted living space with the garden as a backdrop.