  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Argentina
  bernardo rosello - arquitectura
  2018
  House in El Maitén / bernardo rosello - arquitectura

House in El Maitén / bernardo rosello - arquitectura

  09:00 - 3 August, 2018
House in El Maitén / bernardo rosello - arquitectura
House in El Maitén / bernardo rosello - arquitectura, © Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

© Ramiro Sosa

  Structure

    Enrique Gil

  Steelframe Panels

    Daniel Morón Zahnd

  Construction

    Anibal Soto

  Site Area

    730 m2

  Area

    70 m2
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on a plot of 730 m2 in El Maitén, a suburban residential neighborhood of the city of Bahia Blanca. It was financed with a PROCREAR loan granted by the Argentine state. At the request of the owner, its realization was planned two construction stages: made, a house with an area of 70 sqm plus the gallery, which meets the needs of basic use for the single user, and the second stage with two bedrooms and a bathroom for future growth.

Floor Plans 1
Floor Plans 1

The positioning of the house in the lot is transverse, leaving 2 empty spaces: one back where the garden is located that is visually related to the main interior spaces and frequently used (first stage); and one to the front, planned to position the second stage of construction.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

The gallery to the east sheltered with its lateral fronts generates a protected area of the strong prevailing winds of the west; turn, and not obscure the interior of the house, covered with translucent polycarbonate, allowing its use in rainy days. Towards the west, the house closes in its entirety to protect itself from the hostile sun in summer. Only high windows are projected to guarantee the interior movement of the air, renewing its volume in a few minutes.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
Facade Details 2
Facade Details 2
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

The house is made with a mixed construction system, consisting of supporting walls of the steelframe type, and columns that support laminated wooden beams modulated every two meters. The roof is made with a single sheet, slightly curved, that drain with slopes towards both facades.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

About this office
bernardo rosello - arquitectura
Wood Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
Cite: "House in El Maitén / bernardo rosello - arquitectura" [Casa en El Maitén / bernardo rosello - arquitectura] 03 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899267/house-in-el-maiten-bernardo-rosello-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

