World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Mahapragya Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Mahapragya / Mahapragya Architects

Mahapragya / Mahapragya Architects

  • 19:00 - 3 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Mahapragya / Mahapragya Architects
Save this picture!
Mahapragya / Mahapragya Architects, © Subhash G. Patil
© Subhash G. Patil

© Subhash G. Patil © Subhash G. Patil © Subhash G. Patil © Subhash G. Patil + 21

  • Architects

    Mahapragya Architects

  • Location

    Solapur, India

  • Lead Architects

    Ar. Shailendra P. Surana, ID.Roopa S. Surana.

  • Structural Engineer

    Er.Jitendra Bagalkoti.

  • Area

    381.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Subhash G. Patil
Save this picture!
© Subhash G. Patil
© Subhash G. Patil

“Mahapragya “ located in rapidly expanding zone of Solapur City; the mere solution of contemporary tropical urban living within plot area of 380.90 sqm.

Save this picture!
© Subhash G. Patil
© Subhash G. Patil

G+3 storey structure was planned to suit multifunctional purpose - An architectural design Studio on first floor, a house for small family on the second floor and the recreational space - amphitheater & terrace garden on the top floor.

Save this picture!
© Subhash G. Patil
© Subhash G. Patil

Basically as an architect & also the user, we have come up with a concept “The art of living with time”. Our thought to express qualities of the material that goes hand in hand with climate. The layout and the space planning of each floor are specifically designed to provide cross ventilation in order to create thermal comfort and connect with nature. The separation of each zone is according to daily functional activities.

Save this picture!
© Subhash G. Patil
© Subhash G. Patil

The building is oriented such as the North and East side has wide openings to welcome natural light and ensure ventilation. Spaces linking along with vertical axes of the house are solid raw which are decorated with natural light. The light scatters in all direction that enhances the beauty of space.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

Moving to the interiors, a luxurious look is imparted viz. Italian marble flooring and wooden flooring has been used across the rooms on the first & second floor. The formal living room is done in rich textures with carefully placed sitout to maintain maximum outside view.

Save this picture!
© Subhash G. Patil
© Subhash G. Patil

While designing the Children’s Bedroom, mezzanine floor was added to create a quiet zone for their academic activities whilst maintaining the grandeur of the space by doubling the floor height. A subdued color palette of beiges, umber, grey or white characterizes the functional office area. The similar color palette comes through in the master, guest bedroom and the kitchen area.

Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan

Interior plays a significant role in order to capture the visual sense of an individual, and to do so designing of each floor was made into different material to make each space deliver its own aesthetic sensitivity.
3D art being a definite part of aesthetics, it was the little details of artifacts that, we made use of to characterize each space.

Save this picture!
© Subhash G. Patil
© Subhash G. Patil

The house can be seen as a reflection of the miniature society, where each member of the family can live together, by the connection between inside and outside space, the light and dark impact of colors in a common framework, always away from the hustle & bustle of daily life.

Save this picture!
Second floor plan
Second floor plan

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Mahapragya Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses India
Cite: "Mahapragya / Mahapragya Architects" 03 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899228/mahapragya-mahapragya-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »