  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Spain
  5. Fuses- Viader Architects
  6. 2018
  7. International Arts Center and Hotel at the Sant Julià de Ramis Fortress / Fuses- Viader Architects

International Arts Center and Hotel at the Sant Julià de Ramis Fortress / Fuses- Viader Architects

  • 05:00 - 5 August, 2018
International Arts Center and Hotel at the Sant Julià de Ramis Fortress / Fuses- Viader Architects
© Carlos Suárez-Kilzi
© Carlos Suárez-Kilzi

© Carlos Suárez-Kilzi © Jordi Mas © Carlos Suárez-Kilzi © Jordi Mas + 34

  • Engineer

    Cristian Vallés

  • Structural Calculation

    Blázquez-Guanter Arquitectes

  • Technical Architecture

    Francesc Rodríguez
© Jordi Mas
© Jordi Mas
© Jordi Mas
© Jordi Mas

Text description provided by the architects. The project sets the restoration of the Sant Julià's Castle enclosure - 19th century fortress- and the recovery of its surroundings, through the creation of a facility to host a Contemporary Arts Centre, accompanied of complementary services: workshops for artists, auditorium, hotel and restaurants. The fortress is formed by a set of units, built with vaults and walls made of stone with considerable thickness, the majority of them half-buried and communicated through tunnels that run across the mountain.

© Carlos Suárez-Kilzi
© Carlos Suárez-Kilzi

The lower level of the set hosts the museum area and the hotel is placed at the top, the area that was formerly known as the stronghold, the zone where the explosives used to be stored. A big auditorium with oval section 7,5m high with a reinforced concrete vault cast with natural soil formwork, is placed at the center of the set, next to the main entrance. All the new buildings also incorporate exposed reinforced concrete as prominent building material.

© Josep M. Torra
© Josep M. Torra
Cross Section
Cross Section
© Carlos Suárez-Kilzi
© Carlos Suárez-Kilzi

Being a project that combines restoration and new construction there are two basic building solutions. The prominent one keeps the austere fortress spirit of the existing castle, with half-buried walls and green roof covered with soil and vegetation. This concept is complemented in certain areas with glazed walls buildings with lightweight facades and roofs made out of corten steel.

© Carlos Suárez-Kilzi
© Carlos Suárez-Kilzi

About this office
Fuses- Viader Architects
Office

Cite: "International Arts Center and Hotel at the Sant Julià de Ramis Fortress / Fuses- Viader Architects" [Centro Internacional de Arte y Hotel a la Fortaleza de Sant Julià de Ramis / Fuses- Viader Architects] 05 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899221/international-arts-center-and-hotel-at-the-sant-julia-de-ramis-fortress-fuses-viader-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

