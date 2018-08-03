World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Theater
  4. Germany
  5. Barkow Leibinger
  6. 2018
  7. Reception Area of the Schaubühne Berlin / Barkow Leibinger

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Reception Area of the Schaubühne Berlin / Barkow Leibinger

  • 02:00 - 3 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Reception Area of the Schaubühne Berlin / Barkow Leibinger
Save this picture!
Reception Area of the Schaubühne Berlin / Barkow Leibinger, © Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

© Simon Menges © Simon Menges © Simon Menges © Simon Menges + 14

  • Architects

    Barkow Leibinger

  • Location

    Berlin, Germany

  • Lead Architects

    Barkow Leibinger,Frank Barkow, Regine Leibinger

  • Team

    Antje Steckhan (Project Architect), Jens Wessel, Andreas Moling, Reidar Mester (Model, Implementation Lighting Element)

  • Area

    860.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Simon Menges, Ina Reinecke

  • Lighting Design

    Licht Kunst Licht AG, Berlin, Germany (Consulting)

  • Construction Bar

    Uwe Küttner Möbelbau und Inneneinrichtung GmbH, Berlin, Germany

  • Construction Box Office

    Tischlerei Sekura, Königs Wusterhausen mit Voit & Partner GmbH & Co.KG, Nahetal-Waldau, Germany

  • Client

    Schaubühne am Lehniner Platz Gemeinnützige Theaterbetriebs GmbH, Berlin, Germany Berliner Immobilienmanagement (BIM), Berlin, Germany
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

Text description provided by the architects. Since 1981, Schaubühne Berlin has been housed on Lehniner Platz. The building, with its distinctive rounded façade, was erected as part of architect Erich Mendelsohn’s “WOGA- Complex” in 1928. After a lively, 90 - year long history seeing a variety of uses and numerous conversions, in the spring of 2018 the reception area of the now listed building underwent a redesign and expansion: following plans by Barkow Leibinger, a generous new box office has been created on the site of the former “Universum Lounge”. The ticket booth that previously occupied the foyer has been opened up bringing a bar to the reception area.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan 1.250
Ground Floor Plan 1.250

The aim of the renovation was to bring into unison the functional and technical demands of a contemporary theater box office with the characteristic design features of the listed building, utilizing careful interventions to preserve as much as possible while carrying forward the formal language of the original 1930s design.

Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

Designed by Erich Mendelsohn to be Berlin’s largest cinema at the time, the horseshoe- shaped building was severely damaged during World War II. From 1946, it was gradually rebuilt and went through various transformations, including a dance club and a venue for musical theater. From 1978 to 1981, the Berlin architect Jürgen Sawade converted the building into a multifunctional state-of-the-art theater building and stage for the Schaubühne ensemble. The foyer’s cylindrical ticket booth, in use until 2017, separated visitors and ticket-selling sta via a curved pane of glass, but had recently been unable to meet the theater’s technical needs and spatial demands.

Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

As part of Barkow Leibinger’s redesign, a new box office was created on the premises of the former “Universum Lounge”, west of the main entrance. The plan picks up on an unrealized design concept by Jürgen Sawade for a restaurant that was initially planned for the space: a central, elongated piece of furniture, here incorporating an open box office counter and a bench that follows the curved geometry of the building.

Save this picture!
Section 1.250
Section 1.250

As a counterpart, low benches are incorporated into the window recesses facing Kurfürsten- damm. A long, curved light box above the central bench and several monitors and display surfaces embedded into the back wall and the counter provide space for engaging content on current programming alongside ticket sale information. Next to the counter a small back office was built.

Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

The thoughtful material concept for the box office focuses on homogeneous white solid surface material surfaces, maintaining the distinctive look of Jürgen Sawade’s renovated interior. The use of brown leather cushions throughout the seating creates a bold contrast. As in the rest of the building, brass recessed lighting creates colorful accents. The bright, Solnhofener natural stone tiles, characteristic of the time of the building’s construction, were preserved.

Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

The cylindrical former ticket booth is now used as a bar and point of sale for publications. An open, round counter resulted from removing the surrounding glass and the closed, semicircular back. Underneath the organically-curved work surface sits custom- t storage for refrigeration units and technical equipment. The signature circumferential radiators were replaced in their original form. In addition to the continued use here of white solid surface material along with white lacquered sheet metal, a counter top made of polished brass sheet metal was added, matching the building’s existing fittings.

Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges
Save this picture!
© Ina Reinecke
© Ina Reinecke

A new accent to the space is a circular lighting element made from acrylic glass, floating like a crystalline cloud above the bar while providing atmospheric lighting via myriad refractions amongst its 835 individual tubes. Due to its transparency and simplicity, as well as its consideration of the existing formal language, the installation blends deftly into the interior space as previously designed. The conversion of the ticket booth to a bar has overall opened the foyer spatially, making transitions between interior and exterior more fluid.

Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Barkow Leibinger
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Theaters & Performance theater Refurbishment Renovation Germany
Cite: "Reception Area of the Schaubühne Berlin / Barkow Leibinger" 03 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899214/reception-area-of-the-schaubuhne-berlin-barkow-leibinger/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »