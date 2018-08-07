Fervor Creative / debartolo architects

+ 36

Text description provided by the architects. Transforming their workplace, Fervor Creative has initiated a new model of workplace performance - one that favors flexibility, daylight and openness. The Scottsdale, Arizona creative advertising firm engaged debartolo architects to rethink and reimagine their work space and design a new environment on the footprint of their existing building. Collaborating with The Construction Zone, a Phoenix based team of builders with an architectural education, debartolo led the effort in conceptualizing a two-level, light-filled box that brings together all of the creative office needs within a language of simplicity and restraint.

The design preserved portions of the original building and created a completely new open-office upper level where the two partners have glass partitions that provide acoustic separation while allowing them to remain a part of their team’s creative flow. The light filled interior is achieved by a large shaded southern window that connects the building to the busy street as well as a central skylight composition that floods the stair and reception space with natural light.

Skinned in weathering steel, the new upper level sits outboard from the existing lower level masonry wall, expressing the new wrapping over the old - an articulation that is expressed on the interior as the sandblasted walls of existing block are visible throughout the interior as reminders of the original building.

The lower level houses the common functions: reception, conference room, kitchen, and lunch room. While the upper level houses the open office, informal hang out spaces, and partners offices. Given the importance of the workplace environment, the new local office of Fervor Creative reflects their priority on culture, place, and relationships, and gives the region a new example of a compact, high-performing workplace.