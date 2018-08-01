World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Poland
  5. KWK Promes
  6. 2016
  7. By the Way House / KWK Promes

By the Way House / KWK Promes

  • 02:00 - 1 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
By the Way House / KWK Promes
Save this picture!
By the Way House / KWK Promes, © Juliusz Sokoàowski
© Juliusz Sokoàowski

© Olo Studio © Jarosàaw Syrek © Juliusz Sokoàowski © Olo Studio + 41

Save this picture!
© Jarosàaw Syrek
© Jarosàaw Syrek

Text description provided by the architects. The investor had his own vision of the interior arrangement with the living area on the first floor. Additionally, he wanted to place a house in the middle of the plot, far away from the river, where a marina was supposed to be.

Save this picture!
© Olo Studio
© Olo Studio
Save this picture!
© Olo Studio
© Olo Studio
Save this picture!
© Juliusz Sokoàowski
© Juliusz Sokoàowski

We decided to wrap functions arranged by the client and connect: entry, house and marina. It brought us to the idea of the ribbon, which was stretched across the entire area. First, from the entry as a road, then twisted and shaping ceilings and walls of the house, wrapping the interior.

Save this picture!
© Olo Studio
© Olo Studio
Save this picture!
Level 0
Level 0
Save this picture!
© Olo Studio
© Olo Studio

Next, the ribbon was unrolled as a pier connecting the raised living room with the garden level. Then wriggling - the ribbon ran towards the river. So the road pierced the house. The garage with a glass wall interfered the living space.

Save this picture!
© Jarosàaw Syrek
© Jarosàaw Syrek

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
KWK Promes
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Poland
Cite: "By the Way House / KWK Promes" 01 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899203/by-the-way-house-kwk-promes/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »