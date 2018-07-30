Fundraiser Launched for Giant Burning Man Installation Made from 3000 NASA Space Blankets

Save this picture! Courtesy of Alex Shtanuk via Indiegogo

Moscow-based designer Alex Shtanuk has launched an Indiegogo campaign for his 107,000-square-foot (10,000-square-meter) blanket woven from over 3000 NASA Space blankets, to feature at this year’s Burning Man festival at Black Rock City, Nevada.

“The Blanket” seeks to “bring the waves of the ancient Lake Lahontan back to Playa,” influenced by wind conditions to mirror surreal forms such as waves, mountains, or giant sculptures. With an exterior metallic coating, the blanket will reflect 97% of radiated heat, creating a cool, refreshing environment underneath for those seeking shelter from the hot Playa sun.

Measuring 330 by 330 feet (100 by 100 meters), and made from 3,350 NASA Space blankets and 25 miles (40 kilometers) of reinforced tape, “The Blanket” seeks to act as a surreal yet functional canvas throughout the day and night.

During the hot daytime, the installation takes the form of “a comfy and refreshing rest area, where anyone can relax, chill, have a nap or dance.” At night, the scheme is activated by hundreds of people in en-wire suits, creating the effect of “bioluminescent plankton or moving waves of an equalizer.”

Shtanuk is seeking $17,500 from his recently-launched Indiegogo campaign, with funds dedicated to materials, build space rental, transportation, and equipment rental. In return, donors can buy pieces of the Blanket in various sizes, depending on the scale of donation.

News of the campaign comes weeks after Bjarke Ingels and Jakob Lange also launched an Indiegogo campaign for a Burning Man installation: a giant reflective orb which has now received over $17,500 in donations.

The Burning Man Festival 2018 takes place in the Black Rock Desert, Nevada from 26th August to 3rd September, featuring a main temple by architect Arthur Mamou-Mani titled "Galaxia."

Donations to “The Blanket” can be made via the Indiegogo fundraiser page here.