  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Thailand
  5. Octane architect & design
  6. 2018
  HACHI Serviced Apartment / Octane architect & design

HACHI Serviced Apartment / Octane architect & design

  01:00 - 31 July, 2018
HACHI Serviced Apartment / Octane architect & design
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

© Rungkit Charoenwat

  • Architects

    Octane architect & design

  • Location

    Soi Supha Phong, Khwaeng Chan Kasem, Khet Chatuchak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Bangkok, Thailand

  • Architects in Charge

    Thawin Harnboonseth, Kittichon Phukiatkong, Photsawat Apariman

  • Client

    Hachi brand

  • Area

    1100.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Text description provided by the architects. HACHI, the modern serviced apartment for monthly rental, located in business areas of Ladprao, Bangkok, and surrounded by very crowded urban housings, office buildings and conventional apartments. This serviced apartment composes of luxury rental 34-unit rooms with an area of 26-44 sqm. per room, a serviced office and multipurpose room. Hence, the building will scale approximately 5-storey with a total functional area of 1,100 sqm.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

In the design of conventional apartment, a solid box is created as a model, of which the exterior consists of several balconies that are used for drying clothes and lying CDU or other insignificant purposes. Gables are designed above each of balcony to make residents feel like the apartment is their home, hide untidy balconies, and be a sunshade during daylight.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The building composes of several modular gable stories, each of them is orderly differentiated, including different depth, lath orientation and height. With a perfect combination of those modules that makes them like harmony rhythm as if the building is a vertical village.

Typical floor plan
Typical floor plan

The interior space is inspired by an analogic idea of ancient eastern people, who organized spaces by dividing each of activity areas in a sequence. Similarly, each of internal phases has an emotional design divided by gable arches that are related with exterior façade to switching people’s emotion by bright and dark areas that begin from the entrance through stair hall and corridor.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The corridor wall and stair hall are built by black stones, with tiny spot lights that emit toward wood floor to guide and draw people’s attention to the path while walking.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The corridor and rental room are designed to make residents feel highest comfortable, lively and a peaceful décor by a result of a perfect blend between white marbles and wood texture that give residents such a warm ambience as if it is their own home.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Octane architect & design
Cite: "HACHI Serviced Apartment / Octane architect & design" 31 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899174/hachi-serviced-apartment-octane-architect-and-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

