BAM Ranks the 20 Best Master of Architecture Programs in the World in 2018

Spain-based platform Best Architecture Masters (BAM) has revealed its inaugural ranking of the best postgraduate architecture programs in the world. Based on the QS Ranking by Subjects – Architecture / Built Environment, the rankings were selected by 13 educational-performance indicators, including quality and internationality of faculty, alumni, and postgraduate program.

Harvard's Master in Architecture II has topped the BAM ranking, followed respectively by TU Delft's Berlage Post-master in Architecture and Urban Design, and MIT's Master of Science in Architecture and Urbanism. By region, Tsinghua University's Masters in Architecture was ranked first in Asia (#5); Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile's Magíster en Arquitectura in Latin America (#11), and Sydney University's Master of Architecture in Oceania ranks 17th worldwide.

The best master's degrees in architecture are:

2. TU Delft | The Berlage Post-master in Architecture and Urban Design

Delft, The Netherlands

4. ETSAM + ETH Zurich | Master in Collective Housing

Madrid, Spain

5. Tsinghua University | Master in Architecture

Beijing, China

6. University College London | Architectural Design MArch

London, UK

7. Columbia University | Master of Science Degree in Advanced Architectural Design

New York, USA

8. University of California, Berkeley | Master of Sciences in Architecture

California, USA

9. AA Architectural Association | MArch in Architecture & Urbanism

London, UK

10. Politécnico de Milano | Master Architecture and Urban Design

Milan, Italy

The Top 20 follows below:

Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile | Magíster en Arquitectura | Santiago, Chile Manchester School of Architecture | MA Architecture and Urbanism | Manchester, UK Tongji University | Master in Architecture | Shanghai, China Universidade de São Paulo | Master in Architectural Design | São Paulo, Brazil Rice University | Master of Arts Degree in the field of Architecture | Houston, USA The University of Hong Kong | Master of Architecture | Hong Kong, China Sydney University | Master of Architecture | Sydney, Australia National University of Singapore | Master of Sciences Integrated Sustainable Design | Singapore, Singapore Universidad de Los Andes | Maestría en Arquitectura | Bogotá, Colombia Universitat Politecnica de Catalunya | Master's Degree in Advanced Studies in Architecture | Barcelona, Spain

Check out BAM's Expert Committee here, and read more information on BAM’s methodology here.