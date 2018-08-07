World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. BAM Ranks the 20 Best Master of Architecture Programs in the World in 2018

BAM Ranks the 20 Best Master of Architecture Programs in the World in 2018

BAM Ranks the 20 Best Master of Architecture Programs in the World in 2018
Save this picture!
BAM Ranks the 20 Best Master of Architecture Programs in the World in 2018, Courtesy of Harvard GSD
Courtesy of Harvard GSD

Spain-based platform Best Architecture Masters (BAM) has revealed its inaugural ranking of the best postgraduate architecture programs in the world. Based on the QS Ranking by Subjects – Architecture / Built Environment, the rankings were selected by 13 educational-performance indicators, including quality and internationality of faculty, alumni, and postgraduate program.

Harvard's Master in Architecture II has topped the BAM ranking, followed respectively by TU Delft's Berlage Post-master in Architecture and Urban Design, and MIT's Master of Science in Architecture and Urbanism. By region, Tsinghua University's Masters in Architecture was ranked first in Asia (#5); Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile's Magíster en Arquitectura in Latin America (#11), and Sydney University's Master of Architecture in Oceania ranks 17th worldwide.

The best master's degrees in architecture are:

1. Harvard University | Master in Architecture II
Boston, USA

2. TU Delft | The Berlage Post-master in Architecture and Urban Design
Delft, The Netherlands

3. MITMaster of Science in Architecture and Urbanism
Boston, USA

4. ETSAM + ETH Zurich | Master in Collective Housing
Madrid, Spain

5. Tsinghua University | Master in Architecture
Beijing, China

6. University College London | Architectural Design MArch
London, UK

7. Columbia University  | Master of Science Degree in Advanced Architectural Design
New York, USA

8. University of California, Berkeley | Master of Sciences in Architecture
California, USA

9. AA Architectural Association | MArch in Architecture & Urbanism
London, UK

10. Politécnico de Milano | Master Architecture and Urban Design
Milan, Italy

The Top 20 follows below:

  1. Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile | Magíster en Arquitectura | Santiago, Chile
  2. Manchester School of Architecture | MA Architecture and Urbanism | Manchester, UK
  3. Tongji University | Master in Architecture | Shanghai, China
  4. Universidade de São Paulo | Master in Architectural Design | São Paulo, Brazil
  5. Rice University | Master of Arts Degree in the field of Architecture | Houston, USA
  6. The University of Hong Kong | Master of Architecture | Hong Kong, China
  7. Sydney University | Master of Architecture | Sydney, Australia
  8. National University of Singapore | Master of Sciences Integrated Sustainable Design | Singapore, Singapore
  9. Universidad de Los Andes | Maestría en Arquitectura | Bogotá, Colombia
  10. Universitat Politecnica de Catalunya | Master's Degree in Advanced Studies in Architecture | Barcelona, Spain

Check out BAM's Expert Committee here, and read more information on BAM’s methodology here.

About this author
Nicolás Valencia
Author

See more:

Cite: Nicolás Valencia. "BAM Ranks the 20 Best Master of Architecture Programs in the World in 2018" 07 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899168/the-worlds-best-architecture-masters-according-to-bam/> ISSN 0719-8884

