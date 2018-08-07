BAM Ranks the 20 Best Master of Architecture Programs in the World in 2018

Spain-based platform Best Architecture Masters (BAM) has revealed its inaugural ranking of the best postgraduate architecture programs in the world. Based on the QS Ranking by Subjects – Architecture / Built Environment, the rankings were selected by 13 educational-performance indicators, including quality and internationality of faculty, alumni, and postgraduate program.
Harvard's Master in Architecture II has topped the BAM ranking, followed respectively by TU Delft's Berlage Post-master in Architecture and Urban Design, and MIT's Master of Science in Architecture and Urbanism. By region, Tsinghua University's Masters in Architecture was ranked first in Asia (#5); Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile's Magíster en Arquitectura in Latin America (#11), and Sydney University's Master of Architecture in Oceania ranks 17th worldwide.
The best master's degrees in architecture are:
1. Harvard University | Master in Architecture II
Boston, USA
2. TU Delft | The Berlage Post-master in Architecture and Urban Design
Delft, The Netherlands
3. MIT | Master of Science in Architecture and Urbanism
Boston, USA
4. ETSAM + ETH Zurich | Master in Collective Housing
Madrid, Spain
5. Tsinghua University | Master in Architecture
Beijing, China
6. University College London | Architectural Design MArch
London, UK
7. Columbia University | Master of Science Degree in Advanced Architectural Design
New York, USA
8. University of California, Berkeley | Master of Sciences in Architecture
California, USA
9. AA Architectural Association | MArch in Architecture & Urbanism
London, UK
10. Politécnico de Milano | Master Architecture and Urban Design
Milan, Italy
The Top 20 follows below:
- Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile | Magíster en Arquitectura | Santiago, Chile
- Manchester School of Architecture | MA Architecture and Urbanism | Manchester, UK
- Tongji University | Master in Architecture | Shanghai, China
- Universidade de São Paulo | Master in Architectural Design | São Paulo, Brazil
- Rice University | Master of Arts Degree in the field of Architecture | Houston, USA
- The University of Hong Kong | Master of Architecture | Hong Kong, China
- Sydney University | Master of Architecture | Sydney, Australia
- National University of Singapore | Master of Sciences Integrated Sustainable Design | Singapore, Singapore
- Universidad de Los Andes | Maestría en Arquitectura | Bogotá, Colombia
- Universitat Politecnica de Catalunya | Master's Degree in Advanced Studies in Architecture | Barcelona, Spain
Check out BAM's Expert Committee here, and read more information on BAM’s methodology here.