World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temple
  4. Thailand
  5. Skarn Chaiyawat
  6. 2017
  7. Buddhanimit Temple / Skarn Chaiyawat + Rina Shindo + Witee Wisuthumporn

Buddhanimit Temple / Skarn Chaiyawat + Rina Shindo + Witee Wisuthumporn

  • 21:00 - 30 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Buddhanimit Temple / Skarn Chaiyawat + Rina Shindo + Witee Wisuthumporn
Save this picture!
Buddhanimit Temple / Skarn Chaiyawat + Rina Shindo + Witee Wisuthumporn, © Chaovarith Poonphol Photography
© Chaovarith Poonphol Photography

© Chaovarith Poonphol Photography © Chaovarith Poonphol Photography © Chaovarith Poonphol Photography © Chaovarith Poonphol Photography + 20

  • Architects

    Skarn Chaiyawat, Rina Shindo, Witeewisuthumporn

  • Location

    Mueang Udon Thani District, Udon Thani, Thailand

  • Area

    620.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Chaovarith Poonphol Photography
Save this picture!
© Chaovarith Poonphol Photography
© Chaovarith Poonphol Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Buddhanimit Temple, located in a rural community in Udon Thani, Thailand, is a temple school that provides free education for families who are unable to afford public education.  Due to increasing number of students enrolled as novice monks, an extension dormitory building is required.  The original brief of the project calls for a two-storey dormitory building under a donated 6 million baht (EUR.154,000) budget.  After thorough site inspections and workshops with monks and novices, the architects proposed an economical scheme to renovate an existing abandoned classroom building on site into a dormitory. This leaves enough money to provide additional library and washroom for the novice monks. Novice Living Quarters intends to produce a design that is environmental friendly, respective to context, and contributing to the novice monks’ ways of living.

Save this picture!
© Chaovarith Poonphol Photography
© Chaovarith Poonphol Photography

The dormitory building was once an abandoned building. The architects kept existing reinforced concrete beams and columns while adding on only necessary architectural elements to provide new shared bedrooms for approximately forty novice monks. The bedrooms are designed with translucent roof tiles installed at specific locations for natural daylight. These bedrooms are connected with a large corridor that serves as leisure common space for novice monks. One of the noticeable features of the dormitory is the cement ventilation blocks which are designed at an angle to provide privacy from public view and provide openings for light and ventilation.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
Layout
Layout

Located behind the dormitory building is the communal bathing area to support all the novices within the temple’s ground and evoke casual gathering and conversation exchanges throughout the day. The communal bath’s roof is designed to evenly distribute daylight into building interiors by having alternating placements of translucent and solid roof tiles. Hence, natural light and airflow increase to appropriate levels, resulting in an improved overall hygienic condition.

Save this picture!
© Chaovarith Poonphol Photography
© Chaovarith Poonphol Photography

As an addition to the required brief, the architects proposed a library extended from the existing school building. Raised floors with slanted roof, the library considers passive design decisions to better wind flow, decrease humidity, cool floor surface and prevent direct sunlight from south direction. With the adjacent school building’s wall, sunlight is reflected into the library’s interior space, keeping books from deteriorating and maintaining comfort to the novice monks.

Save this picture!
Dormitory Exploded Diagram
Dormitory Exploded Diagram

Collaboration between monks, novices and architects made possible for Novice Living Quarters in Buddhanimit Temple to answer beyond its required function. It improves the novice monks’ quality of life and leaves room for them to contribute their own individual lifestyle into character.

Save this picture!
© Chaovarith Poonphol Photography
© Chaovarith Poonphol Photography

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Skarn Chaiyawat
Office
Rina Shindo
Office
Witee Wisuthumporn
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Temple Educational Architecture Schools Other facilities Dorms Thailand
Cite: "Buddhanimit Temple / Skarn Chaiyawat + Rina Shindo + Witee Wisuthumporn" 30 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899148/buddhanimit-temple-skarn-chaiyawat-plus-rina-shindo-plus-witee-wisuthumporn/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »