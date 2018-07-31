World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. dua studio
  6. 2018
  7. 4x6x6 House / dua studio

4x6x6 House / dua studio

  • 00:00 - 31 July, 2018
4x6x6 House / dua studio
4x6x6 House / dua studio, © William Sutanto
© William Sutanto

© Jonathan Aditya Gahari © Jonathan Aditya Gahari © William Sutanto © William Sutanto

  • Construction

    Yodi Juliardi, Fx Nugraha Aji

  • Landscape

    Dadan Kebon

  • Site Area

    56m2

  • Footprint Area

    27m2
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Jonathan Aditya Gahari
© Jonathan Aditya Gahari

Text description provided by the architects. This is an exploration of living experience in a small house in a high density environment.

Courtesy of dua studio
Courtesy of dua studio

If only we could minimize or blur the boundary between program, perhaps we can perceive a new perspective and intimacy. If only we could redefine the openness and closure towards the surroundings, how big the window is, how tall the fence is, how we would like to see the passerby, the neighbor.

© Jonathan Aditya Gahari
© Jonathan Aditya Gahari
Section 2
Section 2
© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto

Scenario 1 - From the Inside
This is a 4x6x6 m3 space. Enhancing the idea of here and there, a visual connection and interaction within a certain distance and level difference. Programs and privacy are separated using different level and point of view, instead of using wall and partition. This no-wall situation could set up a roomy and flexible space, and at the same time creates  a particular experience and intimacy.

© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto

Scenario 2 - Framing the Outside
Situation and activities outside are framed using various square windows that lead to different directions and views. This various openings allow unique interactions with neighbors and passer-by.

© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto

dua studio
Office

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Indonesia
Cite: "4x6x6 House / dua studio" 31 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899146/4x6x6-house-dua-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

