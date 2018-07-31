4x6x6 House / dua studio

-
Architects
-
LocationBandung, Indonesia
-
Lead ArchitectsArdy Hartono Kurniawan, Adwitya Dimas Satria
-
Design TeamWilusty Tengara, Marco Victorio
-
Area45.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
-
ConstructionYodi Juliardi, Fx Nugraha Aji
-
LandscapeDadan Kebon
-
Site Area56m2
-
Footprint Area27m2
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. This is an exploration of living experience in a small house in a high density environment.
If only we could minimize or blur the boundary between program, perhaps we can perceive a new perspective and intimacy. If only we could redefine the openness and closure towards the surroundings, how big the window is, how tall the fence is, how we would like to see the passerby, the neighbor.
Scenario 1 - From the Inside
This is a 4x6x6 m3 space. Enhancing the idea of here and there, a visual connection and interaction within a certain distance and level difference. Programs and privacy are separated using different level and point of view, instead of using wall and partition. This no-wall situation could set up a roomy and flexible space, and at the same time creates a particular experience and intimacy.
Scenario 2 - Framing the Outside
Situation and activities outside are framed using various square windows that lead to different directions and views. This various openings allow unique interactions with neighbors and passer-by.