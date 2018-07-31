4x6x6 House / dua studio

+ 26

Construction Yodi Juliardi, Fx Nugraha Aji

Landscape Dadan Kebon

Site Area 56m2

Footprint Area 27m2 More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This is an exploration of living experience in a small house in a high density environment.

If only we could minimize or blur the boundary between program, perhaps we can perceive a new perspective and intimacy. If only we could redefine the openness and closure towards the surroundings, how big the window is, how tall the fence is, how we would like to see the passerby, the neighbor.

Scenario 1 - From the Inside

This is a 4x6x6 m3 space. Enhancing the idea of here and there, a visual connection and interaction within a certain distance and level difference. Programs and privacy are separated using different level and point of view, instead of using wall and partition. This no-wall situation could set up a roomy and flexible space, and at the same time creates a particular experience and intimacy.

Scenario 2 - Framing the Outside

Situation and activities outside are framed using various square windows that lead to different directions and views. This various openings allow unique interactions with neighbors and passer-by.