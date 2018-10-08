World
AS House / Architectare

  • 12:00 - 8 October, 2018
AS House / Architectare
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

© Leonardo Finotti

  • Architects

    Architectare

  • Location

    Petrópolis, Brazil

  • Architects in Charge

    Flavia Quintanilha, Rodrigo Fernandes, Pedro Quintanilha

  • Area

    900.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Leonardo Finotti

  • Lighting

    RBF Arquitetura da Iluminação

  • Construction

    K2 Engenharia

  • Structure

    Broker Engenharia
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. Because this project had a very large program, the main concern was that the house should have a pleasant human scale from the outside as much as from the inside. For that, we took advantage of the two levels in the lot to design a house that would give the impression it was a single story construction, where one can easily reach the ground from any level; for the house does not look too wide, the main volume was divided in two by a single story volume where the social area is.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Also, to emphasize this single story idea, the windows and brise soleils in all rooms can be totally open, creating this veranda feeling allowing one to enter and exit the house at any time. As we have subverted the traditional use of the veranda as a transition from outside to inside, we used brise soleils e pergolas to guarantee a smooth transition when needed.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Section
Section
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The warm materials also help the pleasant scale. The main wall on the first floor is cladded in stone, giving it a retaining wall look and reinforcing the single story idea; the same stone is used inside other rooms to dialogue with the outside. The ceiling wood gives the impression of a lower height; The granite floor defines the area that can be freely used as outdoor, in opposite as the hardwood floor inside.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Large glass doors allow nature to be seen from the inside; The wood deck and bench by the outdoor pool accentuates the Hijau stone color underwater. The brown brise soleil and ceramic roof tiles on the second floor blend the thick volume with the landscape at the same time a zig zag structure allows a good circulation on the first floor and light volume that can be seen through.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

