World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. China
  5. Hans Hollein & Christoph Monschein
  6. 2018
  7. SBF Tower / Hans Hollein & Christoph Monschein

SBF Tower / Hans Hollein & Christoph Monschein

  • 20:00 - 30 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
SBF Tower / Hans Hollein & Christoph Monschein
Save this picture!
SBF Tower / Hans Hollein & Christoph Monschein, © ONJ
© ONJ

© ONJ © ONJ © ONJ © ONJ + 27

  • Architects

    Hans Hollein & Christoph Monschein

  • Location

    1282 Fuzhong 3rd Rd, FuTian CBD, Futian Qu, Shenzhen Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China

  • Design Principal

    Prof. Hans Hollein

  • Project Architects

    Christoph Monschein, Ulf Kotz

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    ONJ

  • Local Architect

    SADI

  • Leed, Façade Consultant

    Werner Sobek Ingenieure

  • Client

    Southern / Bosera Fund

  • Local Representative

    His a-Wei Wang

  • Job Captain

    SanHwan Lu

  • Program

    High-rise building for office use

  • Status of Project

    First Prize Competition 2009; Ground-breaking 2011

  • Built Area

    80.000m² office area, 200m, 42 floors
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© ONJ
© ONJ

Text description provided by the architects. A series of new photographs of Shenzhen´s SBF Tower has been unveiled by O.H.A, showing Pritzker Prize winner Hans Hollein and Christoph Monschein’s design nearing completion in the Futian district of Shenzhen. Commissioned by the duo of Southern and Bosera Funds back in 2010, the project was envisioned to contrast any high-rise in the vicinity because it is different.

Save this picture!
Lobby Level Plan
Lobby Level Plan

With its memorable design, based on an early sketch drawn by Hans Hollein in his time in Chicago, how skyscrapers should look in the future, it becomes a dominant statement within the high-rises, in an exposed corner position of the cluster. The office tower has a strategic position within the texture of the city. Adjacent to the Town Hall and its main North-South axis, and located on East-West oriented Shen Nan Avenue, it has the pole position in the central quarter in Shenzhen, wherein midst the stock exchange building dominates.

Save this picture!
© ONJ
© ONJ

The tower building in a plan is a simple square of 45 m x 45 m, with 42 floors and an overall height of 200 m and it features a total floor area of 80.500 m² above ground. A skirt building partially frames the tower in the base zone, where the entrance area, the public business hall and a high-class restaurant are located.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The tower building itself rises on top as a highly sculptured building with vertical gardens integrated with the architecture such giving the tower a very distinct appearance talking of alternative workstyle and sustainability. Vertically the tower is a layered structure featuring two different zones of 5 to 6 floors each which repeat alternating 3 and 4 times. One such zone has 6 identical floors with a square outer perimeter. But the other zone of 5 floors is highly complex in its outer appearance:

Save this picture!
© ONJ
© ONJ

Each individual floor is seemingly different; deep setbacks and far outreaching cantilevers interchange along the imaginary façade line and are overgrown with plants. These sky garden-levels also have the advantage that their purposely versatile outer appearance is very flexible and can easily answer individual situations. The main entrance lies in the north with a covered drive up. The materials used are elegant surfaces of stone and wood, glass, and metals.

Save this picture!
Skygarden Level Plan
Skygarden Level Plan

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Hans Hollein & Christoph Monschein
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings China
Cite: "SBF Tower / Hans Hollein & Christoph Monschein" 30 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899116/sbf-tower-hans-hollein-and-christoph-monschein/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »