S House / studio entitas

Architects studio entitas

Location Medan, Indonesia

Lead Architects Andhika Nugraha Siregar, Nerwin Putra

Design Team Rahadian Rihadi, Mahendra Athos Daulay

Area 321.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Andhika Nugraha Siregar

Contractor Nurrahman More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Medan, Indonesia, S House was designed to accommodate the occupants in a comfortable house that responds well to the climate. This two-story house has a public, semi-public and service area on the first floor, while the second floor has private and service area.

The two main building masses are connected by a bridge as a connector and ramp are used for vertical circulation. Space between the two masses works as an “atrium” which enable visual contact from and to the surrounding rooms. It also provides natural lighting and gives a monumental and inside/outside feel when someone enters the house

A corridor that connects the main bedroom with roof garden is covered by a brick screen to ensure the privacy of the room inside and to let the air flow freely into the house. The corridor is a cantilevered structure that shadow the room beneath.