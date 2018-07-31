FIU School of International and Public Affairs / Arquitectonica

+ 14

Architects Arquitectonica

Location Florida International University Campus, Miami FL, United States

Partners-in-Charge of Design Bernardo Fort Brescia, FAIA + Laurinda Spear, FAIA

Project Team, Design Katia Robreno, Bryan Alzati, Beatriz Arauz-Fernandez , Edward Leyva

Project Team, Construction Manuel Timana

Project Director Anne Cotter, AIA, LEED AP

Project Manager Carey Press, AIA

Area 5305.0 m2

Project Year 2010

Landscape Architect Arquitectonica GEO

Interior Designer Arquitectonica Interiors

Structural Pistorino & Alam

MEP MEP Engineering, Inc

Civil Terra Civil Engineering

Geotechnical Engineer Nutting Engineers

Sustainability LEED Consultant & Commissioning Authority

General Contractor Suffolk Construction / Max Tojeiro, Sr. Project Manager / Kurt Langford, Project Executive

Acoustical Waveguide Consulting Inc.

Cost Estimating CMI

Client/Owner Florida International University More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Design for the 56,000 SF (5,200m2) School of International and Public Affairs constructed on the main University Park campus of Florida International University. In aiming to achieve FIU’s vision, the new building provides a state-of-the art venue for the many activities - classes, lectures, workshops, performances, conferences, and faculty and graduate student research.

The structure represents the founding idea of the school as an International University, recognizing the multicultural community of Miami as the crossroads of trade, finance and culture. Faculty from various departments merge here to advance the study of social and political sciences, international relations and humanities to foster interdisciplinary, thematic, and professional degrees and programs alongside the traditional disciplinary offerings. The building provides a striking physical symbol of the international dimension of the University’s mission and identity.

The School of International and Public Affairs is one of FIU’s first new buildings to be part of its university-wide LEED program for all new construction. SIPA achieved LEED-NC Gold level certification which recognizes the inherent sustainability of the building design. The solar panels on the classroom/office tower and a vegetated roof of the auditorium, the largest built in South Florida, as well as natural light for all the classrooms and offices, low-VOC content materials, lighting controlled by occupant-sensors, energy-efficient mechanical systems, low water use plumbing fixtures and drought tolerant landscaping all contribute to the LEED-NC Gold level rating.