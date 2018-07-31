World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. United States
  5. Arquitectonica
  6. 2010
  7. FIU School of International and Public Affairs / Arquitectonica

FIU School of International and Public Affairs / Arquitectonica

  • 09:00 - 31 July, 2018
FIU School of International and Public Affairs / Arquitectonica
Courtesy of Arquitectonica
Courtesy of Arquitectonica

Courtesy of Arquitectonica Courtesy of Arquitectonica Courtesy of Arquitectonica Courtesy of Arquitectonica

  • Architects

    Arquitectonica

  • Location

    Florida International University Campus, Miami FL, United States

  • Partners-in-Charge of Design

    Bernardo Fort Brescia, FAIA + Laurinda Spear, FAIA

  • Project Team, Design

    Katia Robreno, Bryan Alzati, Beatriz Arauz-Fernandez , Edward Leyva

  • Project Team, Construction

    Manuel Timana

  • Project Director

    Anne Cotter, AIA, LEED AP

  • Project Manager

    Carey Press, AIA

  • Area

    5305.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2010

  • Landscape Architect

    Arquitectonica GEO

  • Interior Designer

    Arquitectonica Interiors

  • Structural

    Pistorino & Alam

  • MEP

    MEP Engineering, Inc

  • Civil

    Terra Civil Engineering

  • Geotechnical Engineer

    Nutting Engineers

  • Sustainability

    LEED Consultant & Commissioning Authority

  • General Contractor

    Suffolk Construction / Max Tojeiro, Sr. Project Manager / Kurt Langford, Project Executive

  • Acoustical

    Waveguide Consulting Inc.

  • Cost Estimating

    CMI

  • Client/Owner

    Florida International University
    • More Specs Less Specs
Courtesy of Arquitectonica
Courtesy of Arquitectonica

Text description provided by the architects. Design for the 56,000 SF (5,200m2) School of International and Public Affairs constructed on the main University Park campus of Florida International University.  In aiming to achieve FIU’s vision, the new building provides a state-of-the art venue for the many activities - classes, lectures, workshops, performances, conferences, and faculty and graduate student research.

Courtesy of Arquitectonica
Courtesy of Arquitectonica

The structure represents the founding idea of the school as an International University, recognizing the multicultural community of Miami as the crossroads of trade, finance and culture.   Faculty from various departments merge here to advance the study of social and political sciences, international relations and humanities to foster interdisciplinary, thematic, and professional degrees and programs alongside the traditional disciplinary offerings.  The building provides a striking physical symbol of the international dimension of the University’s mission and identity.

Courtesy of Arquitectonica
Courtesy of Arquitectonica
Sketch
Sketch
Courtesy of Arquitectonica
Courtesy of Arquitectonica

The School of International and Public Affairs is one of FIU’s first new buildings to be part of its university-wide LEED program for all new construction. SIPA achieved LEED-NC Gold level certification which recognizes the inherent sustainability of the building design. The solar panels on the classroom/office tower and a vegetated roof of the auditorium, the largest built in South Florida, as well as natural light for all the classrooms and offices, low-VOC content materials, lighting controlled by occupant-sensors, energy-efficient mechanical systems, low water use plumbing fixtures and drought tolerant landscaping all contribute to the LEED-NC Gold level rating.

Courtesy of Arquitectonica
Courtesy of Arquitectonica

