  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. France
  5. Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés
  6. 2017
  7. Romainville / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés

Romainville / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés

  • 02:00 - 31 July, 2018
Romainville / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés
Romainville / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés, © Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

© Sergio Grazia © Sergio Grazia © Sergio Grazia © Sergio Grazia + 22

  • Construction Project Management

    Exatech

  • Services Engineer

    Biotop

  • Environmental Consulting

    Qualiconsult

  • Structural Engineer

    Buchet

  • Acoustician

    Acoustique & Conseil

  • Inspection

    Batiplus

  • Landscape Architect

    Jean-Michel Rameau

  • Site Safety Coordination

    Elan

  • Thermal Engineer

    Pouget Consultants

  • Economist

    Oldesc

  • Eco-design

    BBC, Effinergie

  • Program

    161 apartments

  • Client

    Bouygues Immobilier
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

Text description provided by the architects. Fragmentation of built mass opens the way for a continuity with the surrounding context and the creation of visual perspectives, making this city block more porous and open. This approach also alleviates the perception of density, resulting in quality apartments, with multiple orientations and limited direct views of the neighbors opposite.

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

A feeling of being closed off has been eliminated in favor of the enhancements of framing and views into the distance, now enjoyed by the inhabitants, passersby, and even neighboring city blocks.

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

Greenery also has an important role to play, slipping into the building’s interstices and colonizing the interior courtyards of the city block. This domestic, vernacular aspect underscores the architectural plan through the treatment of the terraces, which are detached from the façades, served by wooden footbridges and can be imagined as treehouses.

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés
Office

Cite: "Romainville / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés" 31 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899048/romainville-brenac-and-gonzalez-and-associes/> ISSN 0719-8884

