Green Bay Packers Titletown District Sledding Hill / ROSSETTI

+ 18

Architects ROSSETTI

Location 1941 True Ln, Green Bay, WI 54304, United States

Lead Architect Jon Disbrow

Project Manager Mike Shea

Design Team Mike Shea, Dave Andruccioli, John Bigtacion, Ramon Corpuz, Deena Fox, Jhana Frederiksen, Kenton Higgins, Carla Landa, Rana Malik, Thomas Pustulka, Mike Paciero, John Page, Chris Pine, Chloe Siamof, Tessa Sodini-Marshall, Greg Sweeney, Matt Rossetti

Area 11287.0 ft2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Rafael Gamo

Consultants Geiger Engineers, Illuminart Inc., JRA FoodService Construction, Strategic Energy Solutions, Design Workshop, SDI Structures, Stevens Engineers, AEI Affiliated Engineers, Peter Bosso Associates More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Green Bay Packers had a vision to create a sports anchored development that not only captures the passion of Packers fans on game day, but also promotes flexible year-round programming throughout each season and time of day.

The design strategy of the Titletown District focused on the vibrancy of the public realm, and let the commercial elements play a supporting role. Packer Plaza is anchored by Lambeau Field and by Hinterland Brewery, with low-rise commercial buildings lining the Plaza to the north and townhomes along the southern edge. The architecture of the district reflects the industrial heritage of Green Bay, using a contemporary interpretation of local materials, such as brick, steel, and cobblestone.

One of the most unique elements of the master plan was the inclusion of a two-story sledding hill that stretches 100 yards in length from start to finish—the first of its kind in the U.S. Lambeau Field’s infamous Frozen Tundra was used as a design metaphor for the Sledding Hill Pavilion. Modeling the architecture after a tundra with land above it, the hill peels up and away as an extension of the park.

The sledding hill sits on top of the two-story Pavilion with a skating pond winding underneath like a frozen river. A restaurant/café, retail shop, ice-skating rental, and leasable event space are programmed inside the space, which was built using local white cedar and Fond du Lac stone. These assets strengthen activity in the district during the winter months and, in the summer months, turn into a green space and plaza capable of hosting entertainment, events and more.