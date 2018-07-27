World
i

i

i

i

i

  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Recreation & Training
  United States
  ROSSETTI
  2017
  7. Green Bay Packers Titletown District Sledding Hill / ROSSETTI

Green Bay Packers Titletown District Sledding Hill / ROSSETTI

  • 11:02 - 27 July, 2018
Green Bay Packers Titletown District Sledding Hill / ROSSETTI
Green Bay Packers Titletown District Sledding Hill / ROSSETTI, © Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

© Rafael Gamo

  • Architects

    ROSSETTI

  • Location

    1941 True Ln, Green Bay, WI 54304, United States

  • Lead Architect

    Jon Disbrow

  • Project Manager

    Mike Shea

  • Design Team

    Mike Shea, Dave Andruccioli, John Bigtacion, Ramon Corpuz, Deena Fox, Jhana Frederiksen, Kenton Higgins, Carla Landa, Rana Malik, Thomas Pustulka, Mike Paciero, John Page, Chris Pine, Chloe Siamof, Tessa Sodini-Marshall, Greg Sweeney, Matt Rossetti

  • Area

    11287.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Rafael Gamo

  • Consultants

    Geiger Engineers, Illuminart Inc., JRA FoodService Construction, Strategic Energy Solutions, Design Workshop, SDI Structures, Stevens Engineers, AEI Affiliated Engineers, Peter Bosso Associates
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. The Green Bay Packers had a vision to create a sports anchored development that not only captures the passion of Packers fans on game day, but also promotes flexible year-round programming throughout each season and time of day.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The design strategy of the Titletown District focused on the vibrancy of the public realm, and let the commercial elements play a supporting role. Packer Plaza is anchored by Lambeau Field and by Hinterland Brewery, with low-rise commercial buildings lining the Plaza to the north and townhomes along the southern edge. The architecture of the district reflects the industrial heritage of Green Bay, using a contemporary interpretation of local materials, such as brick, steel, and cobblestone.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Master Plan Phase 1
Master Plan Phase 1
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

One of the most unique elements of the master plan was the inclusion of a two-story sledding hill that stretches 100 yards in length from start to finish—the first of its kind in the U.S. Lambeau Field’s infamous Frozen Tundra was used as a design metaphor for the Sledding Hill Pavilion. Modeling the architecture after a tundra with land above it, the hill peels up and away as an extension of the park.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Elevations
Elevations
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The sledding hill sits on top of the two-story Pavilion with a skating pond winding underneath like a frozen river. A restaurant/café, retail shop, ice-skating rental, and leasable event space are programmed inside the space, which was built using local white cedar and Fond du Lac stone. These assets strengthen activity in the district during the winter months and, in the summer months, turn into a green space and plaza capable of hosting entertainment, events and more.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

