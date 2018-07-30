World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Greece
  5. Naïve People Design
  6. 2018
  7. Nefos (The Cloud) / Naïve People Design

Nefos (The Cloud) / Naïve People Design

  • 05:00 - 30 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Nefos (The Cloud) / Naïve People Design
Save this picture!
Nefos (The Cloud) / Naïve People Design, © Jiyao Weng 
© Jiyao Weng 

© Jiyao Weng  © Jiyao Weng  © Jiyao Weng  Concept + 15

  • Architects

    Naïve People Design

  • Location

    Koumpari 1, Athina 106 74, Greece

  • Design Team

    Felix Chun Lam, Yi Ran Weng, with the collaboration of Ziyang Luo

  • Area

    38.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Jiyao Weng 
Save this picture!
© Jiyao Weng 
© Jiyao Weng 

Text description provided by the architects. The project Nefos was built as the result of an international architecture design competition named Cook8 in which the organizers asked architects and designers around the world to imagine a restaurant experience for 8 people in the Benaki Museum of Greece that reflect our contemporary time.

Save this picture!
© Jiyao Weng 
© Jiyao Weng 

As a response we believe that with the advent of the technophile society that we are part of nowadays, we live more than ever our life through immaterial platforms created by computer algorithms. From Apple’s iCloud to our curated lifestyle on social media such as Facebook and Instagram, the physical reality of life is blurred by our immaterial existence on a Cloud that we are naming Nefos.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

Therefore, Nefos is a material depiction of the immaterial way of living, and consequently we imagine, in the context of creating new eating rituals with respect to our zeitgeist, the building of a structure that encompasses an orgy wherein reality and falsehood are to be reflected as verisimilitude through 24 mirrors, and wherein our life and the reflection of our life are to be put into physical as well as visual contact. Because we are constantly living in a blur, shifting between our reality and our curated portrayal, to experience Nefos is to feast on the contributions of our social network, to see what our peers will bring to the table, and most importantly to interact with each other through the realness as well as the falseness of a technophile way of life.

Save this picture!
© Jiyao Weng 
© Jiyao Weng 
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Jiyao Weng 
© Jiyao Weng 

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Naïve People Design
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Fabric

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Installation Greece
Cite: "Nefos (The Cloud) / Naïve People Design" 30 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899040/nefos-the-cloud-naive-people-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »