World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Salmela Architect
  6. 2015
  7. House for Beth / Salmela Architect

House for Beth / Salmela Architect

  • 15:00 - 3 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House for Beth / Salmela Architect
Save this picture!
House for Beth / Salmela Architect, © Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

© Paul Crosby © Paul Crosby © Paul Crosby © Paul Crosby + 16

  • Architects

    Salmela Architect

  • Location

    Door County, United States

  • Principal Architect

    David Salmela

  • Project Architect

    Malini Srivastava

  • Area

    1093.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Paul Crosby
Save this picture!
© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

Text description provided by the architects. There are three basic landscape settings in Door County, Wisconsin: the lake shore, the forest, and the farm field. Although the number of farmsteads have declined, many weathered pine-sided barns still exist. The ones left have a memorable quality to their stature. Our client Beth loves the open farm field landscape of the area. This project is in many ways her vision.

Save this picture!
© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

The House for Beth is a narrow three-room building with stepped pitched roofs that reflect the functions within. The tallest roof defines a bright, open living space with views to the landscape in all directions. The lower pitched roof houses the bathroom and bedrooms. A third lean-to structure is attached to the back which contains the mechanical room.

Save this picture!
© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

The building runs east-west with terraces on the north and south to provide both sunny and shaded exterior spaces throughout the seasons. White painted fences partially surround the house and define the parking area and pathway to the house. Standing metal seam roofs reflect the direct sunlight, and the natural cedar siding is left untreated to weather. A splash band of black Richlite wraps the base of the house to protect the wood siding from snow and rain. White windows and trim match the fences while complimenting the natural materials that predominate.

Save this picture!
Plan & Sections
Plan & Sections

The interiors consist of simple white painted drywall with natural pine floors. Sequences of large fixed windows and smaller operable windows create an immediate visual connection to the surrounding site while providing ample opportunity for breezes to passively ventilate this narrow house. Natural wood trim add warmth, and a narrow black band of Richlite above a continuous pine shelf mimicking the black splash band on the exterior. The open kitchen is bright and fresh with white casework, stone countertops, highlighted by a blue tile cooking surround. The furnishings are simple, modern, and affordable, all from IKEA.

Save this picture!
© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Salmela Architect
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors United States
Cite: "House for Beth / Salmela Architect" 03 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899038/house-for-beth-salmela-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »