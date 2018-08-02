World
Archimède / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés

  • 11:00 - 2 August, 2018
Archimède / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés
Archimède / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés, © Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

© Sergio Grazia © Sergio Grazia © Sergio Grazia © Sergio Grazia + 26

  • Architects

    Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés

  • Location

    Rue Gerty Archimède, 75012 Paris, France

  • Landscape Architecture

    Babylone

  • Artistic Intervention

    Visual System

  • Area

    16000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Sergio Grazia

  • Construction Project Management

    Builders & Partners

  • Services Engineer

    THOR

  • Acoustican

    CAPRI Acoustique

  • Structural Engineering

    SCYNA 4

  • Façade Engineering

    VSA

  • Inspection

    BTP Consultant

  • Enviromental Quality Consultant

    THOR

  • Client

    OGIC

  • Programme

    Commercial office building + sports facility

  • Eco-design

    Offices - HQE - Exceptional Rating + BREEAM Very Good, Gymnasium - HQE Excellent Rating
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

Text description provided by the architects. The Archimède project is located in the Bercy neighborhood, a district undergoing redevelopment that runs along railways leading to the Gare de Lyon.

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
Sections
Sections
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

The strategy conceived for the project envisaged greater density along the railway that required only a section of the lot made available. The choice of a compact volume liberates the ground level and provides the neighbouring school and surrounding area with an unexpected green space, proof that density is not the enemy of open space.

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
Details 2
Details 2
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

The volumes were developed through a process of adjustment to the urban context rather than a formalist or aesthetic approach, and the treatment of each façade derives directly from its orientation. Those most exposed to sunlight benefit from a crystalline double skin of vertically pleated printed glass slats which protect the bay windows. To the north, faceted metallic cladding reproduces the radiance and reflections of the glass and wraps the character of changeability and immateriality around the building.

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
Elevations
Elevations
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cite: "Archimède / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés" 02 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899037/archimede-brenac-and-gonzalez-and-associes/> ISSN 0719-8884

