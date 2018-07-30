World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. STAR Architecture
  6. 2018
  7. Northcote House 02 / STAR Architecture

Northcote House 02 / STAR Architecture

  • 19:00 - 30 July, 2018
Northcote House 02 / STAR Architecture
© Peter Bennetts
  • Builder

    S.T.A.R. Kolektiv

  • Furnishing and Styling

    Jacqui Whiting

  • Site Size

    337 m2
© Peter Bennetts
Text description provided by the architects. This project is located in an inner-city suburb of Melbourne, Australia, and provides a response to the difficulty of designing a house to a client’s brief on a small block within a cozy neighborhood cul-de-sac. Our clients sought to respect the existing single level character of the suburban court by minimizing the visual impact of their double-story home. Timber screens were used as a device to soften the solid rendered walls behind and to unify the facade.

© Peter Bennetts
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Peter Bennetts
The downward sloping external timber screen compresses the frontage, giving the illusion of the house bending toward the ground. A spacious first-floor balcony, enriched with potted plants, faces the street to create natural rather than the built skyline. The balustrade’s lowest point faces the street, and combined with the sculptural entry canopy gives a gentle nod to the surrounding houses. A desire to avoid harsh materials prompted an environmentally friendly interior that uses oils instead of paints, polished concrete slab, and naturally oiled spotted gum stairs and flooring.

© Peter Bennetts
The design utilizes solar energy, northern orientation, cross-ventilation, exposed concrete floor, batten shutters and rendered brick veneer walls to create substantial thermal mass and reduced energy use while maximizing occupant comfort. Through an ethical and gentle approach, this architectural solution reconciles the needs of a modern family with a desire to respect and enhance their existing neighborhood. 

© Peter Bennetts
STAR Architecture
Office

Cite: "Northcote House 02 / STAR Architecture" 30 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899035/northcote-house-02-star-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

