  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. France
  5. J Guillo Architecte
  6. 2017
  Bioclimatic 'Longère' House / J Guillo Architecte

Bioclimatic 'Longère' House / J Guillo Architecte

  4 August, 2018
Bioclimatic 'Longère' House / J Guillo Architecte
Courtesy of J Guillo Architecte
  • Architects

    J Guillo Architecte

  • Location

    Crac'h, France

  • Lead Architect

    Josselin Guillo

  • Collaborator

    Dorothée Martin

  • Thermic Engineering

    Climat-IC

  • Area

    164.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017
      Courtesy of J Guillo Architecte
      Text description provided by the architects. Located in Crach, in the French region of Britanny, this modern project was designed for being the habitual residence of a couple and hosting guests. It stands out for its location and the comfort provided during all the year, especially due to the spacious winter garden, that plays the role of a natural and free thermal buffer.

      Plan
      Plan

      To integrate the project into the natural environment, a heritage area, where Britanny traditional buildings predominate, natural slate was chosen and used as a « leaf », folded around the house. It offers a good protection from the local oceanic climate, combinated to a good insulation that ensures its energy optimization all the year.

      Courtesy of J Guillo Architecte
      The house, with a rectangular and elongated floor plan, allows the owners to enjoy the sun and natural light to the fullest. In this building scheme, construction costs were optimized focusing towards a direct connection to the winter garden, extremely versatile and pleasant at any time of year, as well as using qualitative and sustainable materials.

      Sections
      Sections

      Josselin Guillo, project architect who worked in combination with Dorothée Martin, co-designer, claimed: «We were inspired by the single-family houses typical of Brittany. However, the materials of these ancient buildings have been reinterpreted creating a thermally efficient contemporary architecture, looking for sobriety and finesse.»

      Courtesy of J Guillo Architecte
