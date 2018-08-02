Edwin Residence / Heusch Inc

+ 23

Landscape Architect Madison Cox

Builder Maher Saad, Star Construction

Pool and Hardscape Design Iggy Brenninkmeijer, Artech Construction

Millwork Romik Nazaryan, 3R Wood Design Inc. More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The residence is located at the end of a cul-de-sac on a promontory elevated above legendary Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles. It was originally built in 1961 and the renovation and addition were to reflect the mid-century style architecture of that time.

The pad area was enlarged by building retaining walls on all three sides of the garden area and thereby creating the space for a curved infinity pool that followed the contours of the topography, with the water edge designed purposely to blend in with the distant view of downtown. In order to create enough space for a pool the existing living room was demolished; for not only did it offer limited openings to the garden, it lacked any perspective of downtown. The newly design space allows the entire living room area to be open on three sides and thereby creating a seamless flow between the inside and outdoor.

A terrazzo finish was selected that further blends the two areas together and was used as well for the bathroom surfaces and countertops. The building is layered in the use of materials including plaster, stone, terrazzo and large expanses of glass. Internally it is arranged as a series of redesigned individual open-plan spaces with maximum transparency to the outdoor surroundings.