  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  United States
  Heusch Inc
  2017
  Edwin Residence / Heusch Inc

Edwin Residence / Heusch Inc

  17:00 - 2 August, 2018
Edwin Residence / Heusch Inc
© Gerhard Heusch
© Gerhard Heusch

© Gerhard Heusch

  Landscape Architect

    Madison Cox

  Builder

    Maher Saad, Star Construction

  Pool and Hardscape Design

    Iggy Brenninkmeijer, Artech Construction

  Millwork

    Romik Nazaryan, 3R Wood Design Inc.
© Gerhard Heusch
© Gerhard Heusch

Text description provided by the architects. The residence is located at the end of a cul-de-sac on a promontory elevated above legendary Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles. It was originally built in 1961 and the renovation and addition were to reflect the mid-century style architecture of that time.

© Gerhard Heusch
© Gerhard Heusch
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Gerhard Heusch
© Gerhard Heusch

The pad area was enlarged by building retaining walls on all three sides of the garden area and thereby creating the space for a curved infinity pool that followed the contours of the topography, with the water edge designed purposely to blend in with the distant view of downtown. In order to create enough space for a pool the existing living room was demolished; for not only did it offer limited openings to the garden, it lacked any perspective of downtown. The newly design space allows the entire living room area to be open on three sides and thereby creating a seamless flow between the inside and outdoor. 

© Gerhard Heusch
© Gerhard Heusch

A terrazzo finish was selected that further blends the two areas together and was used as well for the bathroom surfaces and countertops. The building is layered in the use of materials including plaster, stone, terrazzo and large expanses of glass. Internally it is arranged as a series of redesigned individual open-plan spaces with maximum transparency to the outdoor surroundings.

© Gerhard Heusch
© Gerhard Heusch

Heusch Inc
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Edwin Residence / Heusch Inc" 02 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899032/edwin-residence-heusch-inc/> ISSN 0719-8884

