World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. China
  5. Land-Based Rationalism D-R-C \ United Design U10 Atelier, China Architecture Design & Research Group
  6. 2017
  7. China Merchants Bank, Shenzhen / China Architecture Design & Research Group

China Merchants Bank, Shenzhen / China Architecture Design & Research Group

  • 22:00 - 2 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
China Merchants Bank, Shenzhen / China Architecture Design & Research Group
Save this picture!
Nightscape lighting on west elevation. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Nightscape lighting on west elevation. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Nightscape lighting . Image © Guangyuan Zhang Courtyards from north to south. Image © Guangyuan Zhang Nightscape lighting . Image © Guangyuan Zhang Atrium from west to east. Image © Guangyuan Zhang + 23

  • Structural Design

    Hong Shi, Jie Shi, Chenyong Bao

  • Electromechanical Design

    Xiaochun Song, Hang Wei, Song Li, Yanli Xing, Qi Chen, Yi Zhen

  • Interior Design

    Rong Liu

  • Landscape Design

    Wenbin Zhao, Huan Liu, Yupu Yan, Chen Yang

  • Lighting Design

    Beijing Sign Lighting Industry Group - Wang Dongning

  • Client

    China Merchants Bank
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Vertical and horizontal lines. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Vertical and horizontal lines. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. Shenzhen Branch Office Building of China Merchants Bank is another important project to have the corporate image well shown in Shenzhen after its Head Office Building Completion. It was designed by China Architecture Design & Research Group who won the design competition in 2007 and was completed in 2017.

Save this picture!
M-type sotto portico along the street. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
M-type sotto portico along the street. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Adjacent to Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) on the east and to Shenzhen Media Group on the west, the project site is well located in the CBD on the north of Shennan Avenue in Futian District, Shenzhen with about 100,000m2 built-up area, and the main building with its super height of 160m. It is designed by focusing on the continuity of existing urban public space and the identification of the building itself, to create an iconic image for the Branch in this CBD and well integrate with SZSE on its east. Meanwhile, landscape, natural lighting and ventilation are needed elements in the design for its function of office space.

Save this picture!
M structure’s symbols and coherence
M structure’s symbols and coherence

Nevertheless, the effective public space is unavailable by setback lining for extremely tight property providing and complicated functions of the site. The design lays out the property line and tears the property apart to form a cross-shaped public space axis, so as to echo with existing urban space from all directions. The complicated functions in need are embedded into relatively independent blocks of the site.

Save this picture!
Atrium from west to east. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Atrium from west to east. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Save this picture!
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
Save this picture!
Office lobby. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Office lobby. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Structure-conversional columns are designed as “M” shape at the bottom and middle of the building to echo with the LOGO of the Bank visually and functionally. A brand new landmark is built up in the CBD by this ingenious architectural design to well integrate with the eye-catching huge podium of SZSE on the east, and the commercial culture and corporate strength of the Bank is also well expressed and highlighted.

Save this picture!
Nightscape lighting . Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Nightscape lighting . Image © Guangyuan Zhang

The facade is lined by cylindrical structure units made of dark gray perforated aluminum panels, inside of which are hidden openable aluminum sashes with the width of 600mm to ensure both natural lighting and comfortable ventilation, in order to avoid direct sunlight, reduce energy consumption and improve indoor lighting environment.

Save this picture!
Courtyards from north to south. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Courtyards from north to south. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Lighting design for the main facade integrates with cylindrical structure units. The LED lighting is reflected through perforated panels to highlight the “M” LOGO at the middle of façade, the corporate image and vitality dynamically presented. Lighting on the ground floor façade is designed to visually emphasize the special M-shaped supporting columns, creating rich architectural layering and an attractive night view with permeable interior lighting from the lobby and atrium.

Save this picture!
Nightscape lighting . Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Nightscape lighting . Image © Guangyuan Zhang

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Land-Based Rationalism D-R-C \ United Design U10 Atelier, China Architecture Design & Research Group
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Fabric

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices China
Cite: "China Merchants Bank, Shenzhen / China Architecture Design & Research Group" 02 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899014/china-merchants-bank-shenzhen-china-architecture-design-and-research-group/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Street view from the south-west along Shennan Road. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

深圳招商银行分行大厦 / 中国建筑设计研究院

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »