China Merchants Bank, Shenzhen / China Architecture Design & Research Group

Save this picture! Nightscape lighting on west elevation. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Structural Design Hong Shi, Jie Shi, Chenyong Bao

Electromechanical Design Xiaochun Song, Hang Wei, Song Li, Yanli Xing, Qi Chen, Yi Zhen

Interior Design Rong Liu

Landscape Design Wenbin Zhao, Huan Liu, Yupu Yan, Chen Yang

Lighting Design Beijing Sign Lighting Industry Group - Wang Dongning

Client China Merchants Bank More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! Vertical and horizontal lines. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. Shenzhen Branch Office Building of China Merchants Bank is another important project to have the corporate image well shown in Shenzhen after its Head Office Building Completion. It was designed by China Architecture Design & Research Group who won the design competition in 2007 and was completed in 2017.

Save this picture! M-type sotto portico along the street. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Adjacent to Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) on the east and to Shenzhen Media Group on the west, the project site is well located in the CBD on the north of Shennan Avenue in Futian District, Shenzhen with about 100,000m2 built-up area, and the main building with its super height of 160m. It is designed by focusing on the continuity of existing urban public space and the identification of the building itself, to create an iconic image for the Branch in this CBD and well integrate with SZSE on its east. Meanwhile, landscape, natural lighting and ventilation are needed elements in the design for its function of office space.

Nevertheless, the effective public space is unavailable by setback lining for extremely tight property providing and complicated functions of the site. The design lays out the property line and tears the property apart to form a cross-shaped public space axis, so as to echo with existing urban space from all directions. The complicated functions in need are embedded into relatively independent blocks of the site.

Save this picture! Atrium from west to east. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Structure-conversional columns are designed as “M” shape at the bottom and middle of the building to echo with the LOGO of the Bank visually and functionally. A brand new landmark is built up in the CBD by this ingenious architectural design to well integrate with the eye-catching huge podium of SZSE on the east, and the commercial culture and corporate strength of the Bank is also well expressed and highlighted.

Save this picture! Nightscape lighting . Image © Guangyuan Zhang

The facade is lined by cylindrical structure units made of dark gray perforated aluminum panels, inside of which are hidden openable aluminum sashes with the width of 600mm to ensure both natural lighting and comfortable ventilation, in order to avoid direct sunlight, reduce energy consumption and improve indoor lighting environment.

Save this picture! Courtyards from north to south. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Lighting design for the main facade integrates with cylindrical structure units. The LED lighting is reflected through perforated panels to highlight the “M” LOGO at the middle of façade, the corporate image and vitality dynamically presented. Lighting on the ground floor façade is designed to visually emphasize the special M-shaped supporting columns, creating rich architectural layering and an attractive night view with permeable interior lighting from the lobby and atrium.