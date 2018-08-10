DUNIA BANGUNAN / ANDParsitek

+ 27

Architects ANDParsitek

Location Jl. Kapten Soebijanto Djojohadikusumo, Kavling Sunburst Blok CBD II No.12, BSD City, Serpong, Lengkong Gudang, Serpong, Kota Tangerang Selatan, Banten 15322, Indonesia

Lead Architects Andi Pratama

Area 11700.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Mario Wibowo

Manufacturers Loading...

Main Contractor PT. KencanaSewu

MEP Consultant Ricky Erasmus

Structure Consultant Willy Kurniawan

Management Construction Robert Shindunata More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Clients want buildings that serve as showrooms and offices that which accommodate the needs and business clients. And Also on the top of this building also open for rented office. ANDParsitek as architectural consultant trusted to handle this project seeks to create buildings that can be seen representative with the client's business, but can still respond to the tropical climate and accommodate from the high enough building. A combination of tropical, dynamic, modern, iconic.

The mass of the building become one of our focus point to in this area. That is why the building itself created the iconic form and dynamic atmosphere. From the utility perspective, this form also presenting the facade which combined two material: glass and solid partition. The combination of these two material also mixed with the layered material which have function as protection to the heat and rain, enhance the tropical concept of this project. In addition, the iconic form designed by the architect makes this building easier to maintain.

In terms of implementation, the facade of this building as a whole is surrounded by GRC and iron frame as its construction. This is a challenge for designers when they start doing detailed depiction, the workshop process to the installation of the GRC in the field. The difficulty arises because almost 70% of the GRC pattern is not the same between one and the other.