  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Indonesia
  5. ANDParsitek
  6. 2015
  7. DUNIA BANGUNAN / ANDParsitek

  • 19:00 - 10 August, 2018
DUNIA BANGUNAN / ANDParsitek
DUNIA BANGUNAN / ANDParsitek, © Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

© Mario Wibowo © Mario Wibowo © Mario Wibowo © Mario Wibowo + 27

  • Architects

    ANDParsitek

  • Location

    Jl. Kapten Soebijanto Djojohadikusumo, Kavling Sunburst Blok CBD II No.12, BSD City, Serpong, Lengkong Gudang, Serpong, Kota Tangerang Selatan, Banten 15322, Indonesia

  • Lead Architects

    Andi Pratama

  • Area

    11700.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Mario Wibowo

  • Main Contractor

    PT. KencanaSewu

  • MEP Consultant

    Ricky Erasmus

  • Structure Consultant

    Willy Kurniawan

  • Management Construction

    Robert Shindunata
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. Clients want buildings that serve as showrooms and offices that which accommodate the needs and business clients. And Also on the top of this building also open for rented office. ANDParsitek as architectural consultant trusted to handle this project seeks to create buildings that can be seen representative with the client's business, but can still respond to the tropical climate and accommodate from the high enough building. A combination of tropical, dynamic, modern, iconic.

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

The mass of the building become one of our focus point to in this area. That is why the building itself created the iconic form and dynamic atmosphere. From the utility perspective, this form also presenting the facade which combined two material: glass and solid partition. The combination of these two material also mixed with the layered material which have function as protection to the heat and rain, enhance the tropical concept of this project. In addition, the iconic form designed by the architect makes this building easier to maintain.

Section B
Section B

In terms of implementation, the facade of this building as a whole is surrounded by GRC and iron frame as its construction. This is a challenge for designers when they start doing detailed depiction, the workshop process to the installation of the GRC in the field. The difficulty arises because almost 70% of the GRC pattern is not the same between one and the other.

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

ANDParsitek
Cite: "DUNIA BANGUNAN / ANDParsitek" 10 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899012/dunia-bangunan-andparsitek/> ISSN 0719-8884

