Seascape Lembongan / Word of Mouth House

-
Architects
-
LocationNusapenida, Indonesia
-
Lead architectValentina Audrito
-
Design teamAbbie Labrum, Levina Sunaryo and AAGB Sudarma Putra
-
Area684.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
-
Collaborating architectRobin Bimantoro
-
ContractorCV Adi Jaya Utama
-
C&S consultantTriloka Studio Bali
-
QUANTITY SURVEYORRatio Construction
-
EXTERIOR FINISHINGCV Adi Jaya Utama
-
INTERIOR FINISHINGCV Adi Jaya Utama
-
LANDSCAPECV Mandala Karya Pratama
-
MEP CONTRACTORCV Pancar Electric
-
AUDIO/VIDEO EQCV Smart Technic
-
TENT / ROLLING BLINDCanopy Art Bali
-
NANO COATINGResolve Indonesia
-
Site1400.0 m2
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Seascape Villa is an ocean front property on the island of Nusa Lembongan east of Bali. The design approach comes from the clients request to have a “Mediterranean feel” to the villa.
In response to this we have developed an architecture made of clean soft white volumes and we have combined these with various built in elements in concrete and pebbled floors. We had to work within a tight foot print due to building restrictions which resulted in a compact 2-storey main building which includes most of the bedrooms and communal spaces while we have placed the guest room above the service building which has been sunken slightly below ground level to reduce its impact against the main building. The pool area takes advantage of the length of the land and connects the building with the beach.
The elongated feeling of the pool within the land has been balanced by introducing a circular deck all around it. The combination of round and square shapes continues across the whole project whether it’s in the pond design or in wall openings. Materials used have an organic feel and are accentuated by the extensive use of bamboo screens to balance the contemporary lines of the building.