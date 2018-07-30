World
i

  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Indonesia
  Word of Mouth House
  2018
  Seascape Lembongan / Word of Mouth House

Seascape Lembongan / Word of Mouth House

  01:00 - 30 July, 2018
Seascape Lembongan / Word of Mouth House
Seascape Lembongan / Word of Mouth House, © Moch Sulthonn for Word of Mouth
© Moch Sulthonn for Word of Mouth

© Moch Sulthonn for Word of Mouth

  • Collaborating architect

    Robin Bimantoro

  • Contractor

    CV Adi Jaya Utama

  • C&S consultant

    Triloka Studio Bali

  • QUANTITY SURVEYOR

    Ratio Construction

  • EXTERIOR FINISHING

    CV Adi Jaya Utama

  • INTERIOR FINISHING

    CV Adi Jaya Utama

  • LANDSCAPE

    CV Mandala Karya Pratama

  • MEP CONTRACTOR

    CV Pancar Electric

  • AUDIO/VIDEO EQ

    CV Smart Technic

  • TENT / ROLLING BLIND

    Canopy Art Bali

  • NANO COATING

    Resolve Indonesia

  • Site

    1400.0 m2
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Moch Sulthonn for Word of Mouth
© Moch Sulthonn for Word of Mouth

Text description provided by the architects. Seascape Villa is an ocean front property on the island of Nusa Lembongan east of Bali. The design approach comes from the clients request to have a “Mediterranean feel” to the villa.

© Moch Sulthonn for Word of Mouth
© Moch Sulthonn for Word of Mouth
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Moch Sulthonn for Word of Mouth
© Moch Sulthonn for Word of Mouth

In response to this we have developed an architecture made of clean soft white volumes and we have combined these with various built in elements in concrete and pebbled floors. We had to work within a tight foot print due to building restrictions which resulted in a compact 2-storey main building which includes most of the bedrooms and communal spaces while we have placed the guest room above the service building which has been sunken slightly below ground level to reduce its impact against the main building. The pool area takes advantage of the length of the land and connects the building with the beach.

© Moch Sulthonn for Word of Mouth
© Moch Sulthonn for Word of Mouth
© Moch Sulthonn for Word of Mouth
© Moch Sulthonn for Word of Mouth

The elongated feeling of the pool within the land has been balanced by introducing a circular deck all around it. The combination of round and square shapes continues across the whole project whether it’s in the pond design or in wall openings. Materials used have an organic feel and are accentuated by the extensive use of bamboo screens to balance the contemporary lines of the building.

© Moch Sulthonn for Word of Mouth
© Moch Sulthonn for Word of Mouth

About this office
Word of Mouth House
Office

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Indonesia
Cite: "Seascape Lembongan / Word of Mouth House" 30 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898990/seascape-lembongan-word-of-mouth-house/> ISSN 0719-8884

