World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Refurbishment
  4. Japan
  5. SIDES CORE
  6. 2017
  7. Flux / SIDES CORE

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Flux / SIDES CORE

  • 23:00 - 27 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Flux / SIDES CORE
Save this picture!
Flux / SIDES CORE, © Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

© Takumi Ota © Takumi Ota © Takumi Ota © Takumi Ota + 22

  • Architects

    SIDES CORE

  • Location

    Zaimokucho (Shichijodori), Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto, Kyoto Prefecture 600-8146, Japan

  • Lead Architect

    Sohei Arao

  • Area

    148.5 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Text description provided by the architects. A hanging mirror blends into the space while pulling the line of sight through it FLUX hair salon was planning to move to a space near Kyoto Station. The new space is the 2nd floor of a former car showroom. Specialized features included floor-to-ceiling curved windows that open onto the main road on the south side. The north side looks out onto a terrace with a car lift. Mirrors used for cutting hair are one item that defines hair salons.

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Many feature cutting mirrors that emulate vanities A few of them lined up clearly define a business as a hair salon. With Flux, we wanted to create an airy space, fitting of the name, that breezes can easily flow through. Flux’s main cutting mirror is suspended from the ceiling and features mirrors on all sides, effectively avoiding a vanity-like feel. We designed a mirror that emphasizes the reflected image brings the space together, rather than just being an object in the space.

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

We decided to make use of the depth of the space, one characteristic of Kyoto architecture. The space is designed to show a different perspective and different settings as you progress deeper into it. In contrast to the stark information area, the main hair cutting area on the south side is relaxing, facing the terrace. The box-shaped shampoo area in the center gently divides the entire space. An open book-shaped mirror provides two client seats on the outside, and one on the inside with a double-paned mirror. It hangs from the ceiling, and mirrored surfaces on all sides easily blend into the space.

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

We limited the height of both the mirror and partitions to 1500 mm so the sight line would flow throughout. Stylists have an undisturbed view of the entire space. A second tier fully surrounds the information counter. It could display flowers or products for sale. We imagine it as an easy-to-define and flexible feature. The south side of the salon is a bright and open curved space that faces the street. There are just two client chairs to give the space a relaxed feel — spend some time here.

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Curtains regulate both light and how much people outside can see in. The owner chose the name “FLUX” — they wanted the salon to be like a stage for skilled staff to give their performances, a space that flows and never stands still. The cutting area on the north side represents this concept and is also a counseling and final styling space with an elevated feel. 

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
SIDES CORE
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Commercial Architecture Retail Store Japan
Cite: "Flux / SIDES CORE" 27 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898986/flux-sides-core/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »