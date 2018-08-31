World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. de-spec
  6. 2017
  7. Chelsea Triplex / de-spec

Chelsea Triplex / de-spec

  • 09:00 - 31 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Chelsea Triplex / de-spec
Save this picture!
Chelsea Triplex / de-spec, Courtesy of Frank Oudeman
Courtesy of Frank Oudeman

Courtesy of Frank Oudeman Courtesy of Frank Oudeman Courtesy of Frank Oudeman Courtesy of Frank Oudeman + 22

  • Architects

    de-spec

  • Location

    New York, United States

  • Lead Architects

    Farnaz Mansuri, Principal-Lead Designer

  • Area

    1320.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Frank Oudeman
Courtesy of Frank Oudeman

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Manhattan's Meatpacking District, this 1300-square-foot townhouse was converted from a studio on the third floor to a triplex, combined with the adjoining duplex below.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Frank Oudeman
Courtesy of Frank Oudeman

In the renovation of this 12-foot-wide townhouse, our guiding principle was to improve the quality of light and air flowing throughout, to create an expansive feeling in an otherwise small and narrow space. The primary architectural challenges were to find a way to open up the house to allow light to pass through from the sky to the ground level, to move up and down without cutting up the living quarters, and to eliminate the triplex feeling and to engage the cellar and undo the underground quality of its space. To do so, we needed to design a staircase that would introduce light midway in the structure and engage the living spaces it intersects.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Frank Oudeman
Courtesy of Frank Oudeman

This triplex townhouse consists of a garden-level living room, a master bedroom suite on the third floor, and a kitchen and dining area on the entry level. In order to create the feeling of a connected space in a multi-level townhouse, we designed a new, open staircase system that eases the transition between movement and rest. Given the 12' width of building, our solution was a series of steps that cantilever from the wall and float towards the center of the space, allowing light to filter through the risers. The entry level and cellar were cut back from both sides of the garden wall, allowing for a double-story space that meets at a midway point. This solution reduces the feeling of the cellar's position underground, and also mediates the transition between the middle and lower levels.

Save this picture!
Sectional Axon Rendering
Sectional Axon Rendering

An angled skylight was added to the front portion of the third floor, which reveals a view of the trees hanging over the townhouse, frames the master bedroom suite from above, and also redirects and filters light down to the lower levels. Meeting with the natural light emanating from the all-glass facade in the rear, the townhouse also opens up into a garden, which connects nature and 'stretches from earth to the sky,' as written by Gaston Bachelard in The Poetics of Space.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Frank Oudeman
Courtesy of Frank Oudeman

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
de-spec
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Chelsea Triplex / de-spec" 31 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898985/chelsea-triplex-de-spec/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »