The Lighthouse / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects

Architects
LocationPakhusvej 2, 2100 København, Denmark
Area10500.0 m2
Project Year2006
Text description provided by the architects. The lighthouse is located by ‘Amerikakaj’ in Copenhagen’s free port, a newly developed quarter with very high density where new buildings are added to the area dominated by historical warehouses.
The development contains 89 residences and consists of an open block in 4-6 storeys and a 15 storey tower building, joined around an elevated courtyard plateau above the underground car park.
The unique view of the free port, the citadel and the entire central Østerbro is utilized, and at the same time the residences are shielded from the railway facilities and the heavily trafficked Kalkbrænderihavnsgade.
Distinctive attics and bay windows, in interaction with characteristic slanting roof surfaces, provide the building’s architectural coherence. The sculptural effect is enhanced by the natural slate facing, interacting with the weather and the changing of light.