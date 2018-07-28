World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Denmark
  5. Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects
  6. 2006
  7. The Lighthouse / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects

The Lighthouse / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects

  • 22:00 - 28 July, 2018
The Lighthouse / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects
The Lighthouse / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects, Courtesy of Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects
Courtesy of Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects

Courtesy of Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects

Courtesy of Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects
Courtesy of Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The lighthouse is located by ‘Amerikakaj’ in Copenhagen’s free port, a newly developed quarter with very high density where new buildings are added to the area dominated by historical warehouses.

Courtesy of Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects
Courtesy of Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The development contains 89 residences and consists of an open block in 4-6 storeys and a 15 storey tower building, joined around an elevated courtyard plateau above the underground car park.

The unique view of the free port, the citadel and the entire central Østerbro is utilized, and at the same time the residences are shielded from the railway facilities and the heavily trafficked Kalkbrænderihavnsgade.

Courtesy of Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects
Courtesy of Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects
Section
Section

Distinctive attics and bay windows, in interaction with characteristic slanting roof surfaces, provide the building’s architectural coherence. The sculptural effect is enhanced by the natural slate facing, interacting with the weather and the changing of light.

Courtesy of Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects
Courtesy of Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects

About this office
Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential Denmark
Cite: "The Lighthouse / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects" 28 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898976/the-lighthouse-lundgaard-and-tranberg-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

