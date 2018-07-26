Herzog & de Meuron and Beyer Blinder Belle Selected by Harvard GSD for Gund Hall "Transformative Expansion"

Save this picture! The Trays at Gund Hall. Image Courtesy of Harvard GSD

The Harvard Graduate School of Design (Harvard GSD) has selected Herzog & de Meuron and Beyer Blinder Belle as the design team for a “significant transformation” of the School’s iconic Gund Hall campus building.

The proposed expansion will include the integration of a new space into the School’s existing structure, with the goal of creating a facility which “will embody the School’s visionary and cross-disciplinary work at the intersection of design, pedagogy, research, and practice."

Gund Hall. Image Courtesy of Harvard GSD

The project will seek to encourage new forms of cross-disciplinary collaboration, creating an intersection point between the GSD’s current studio workspaces known as “the trays” and new interior spaces for informal meetings, social gatherings, and public programs. The addition will have a minimal impact on the building footprint, hence preserving the GSD’s green space and basketball court.

Gund Hall. Image Courtesy of Harvard GSD

We have always admired the intellectual spirit and free-thinking atmosphere of the School with its mythic Gund Hall building. We envision transforming this building by excavating, adding, and connecting spaces that will support communication and exchange within the GSD community. We are very excited to be awarded this project and look forward to working with all our friends and dear colleagues in the years ahead.

- Jacques Herzog and Pierre de Meuron, Founding Partners, Herzog & de Meuron

Gund Hall. Image Courtesy of Harvard GSD

The design team was chosen following a two-stage process organized by the university. Herzog & de Meuron have already commenced a conceptual and schematic design process, which is expected to be completed during the Fall of 2018.

The Trays at Gund Hall. Image Courtesy of Harvard GSD

For the building’s transformation, Herzog & de Meuron will bring experience from other university campus works such as the Royal College of Art in London, and the proposed Berggruen Institute in Los Angeles. Their noted renovation projects include the Tate Modern in London, and proposed Gasholders project in Stockholm.

The Trays at Gund Hall. Image Courtesy of Harvard GSD

Beyer Blinder Belle has meanwhile amassed extensive experience in building transformation through their $317 million masterplan for the main branch of the New York Public Library in collaboration with Mecanoo, and their Apple Store transformation of DC’s Carnegie Library in collaboration with Foster + Partners.

News via: Harvard Graduate School of Design