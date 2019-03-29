World
  7. Safari Drive Condominiums / The Miller Hull Partnership

Safari Drive Condominiums / The Miller Hull Partnership

  • 17:00 - 29 March, 2019
Safari Drive Condominiums / The Miller Hull Partnership
© Raul Garcia
© Raul Garcia

© Raul Garcia

© Raul Garcia
© Raul Garcia

Text description provided by the architects. The design concept for these suburban condominiums evolved from the desire to create a vibrant, mixed-use neighborhood in a physically demanding desert climate. Within its own bounds, the development is self-sustaining with a range of live/work lofts and retail spaces situated on the Scottsdale canal. As opposed to typical large-scale residential buildings, a grouping of smaller structures not usually seen in this type of development modulates scale to a human level.

© Raul Garcia
© Raul Garcia
Project Layout
Project Layout
© Raul Garcia
© Raul Garcia

In addition to establishing a neighborhood feel, this varied plan better offsets the climate by creating a micro-climate within shaded courtyards formed by the clustered housing blocks. The range of sustainable strategies tempering the harsh Sonoran Desert climate includes the use of thermal mass, deep overhangs, a high-performance thermal envelope, naturally-weathering locally-manufactured materials and a high-efficiency central plant hydronic system.

© Raul Garcia
© Raul Garcia

A “cool tower” provides passively cooled air to a public courtyard by employing a simple, traditional technology based on towers prevalent throughout middle-eastern desert regions: prevailing winds and evaporative process combine to deliver 75-degree air on a 115-degree summer day.

© Raul Garcia
© Raul Garcia

The deliberate blending of disparate activities and organizing principles reinvents the suburban multi-family residential form. The development has been certified by the City of Scottsdale’s Green Building Program for Multi-Family Dwellings.

© Raul Garcia
© Raul Garcia

Project location

About this office
The Miller Hull Partnership
Office

