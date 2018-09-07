World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Iran
  5. Shaaroffice
  6. 2018
  7. Apartment No. 04 / Shaaroffice

Apartment No. 04 / Shaaroffice

  • 21:00 - 7 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Apartment No. 04 / Shaaroffice
Save this picture!
Apartment No. 04 / Shaaroffice, © Amirali Ghaffari
© Amirali Ghaffari

© Amirali Ghaffari © Amirali Ghaffari © Amirali Ghaffari © Amirali Ghaffari + 35

  • Architects

    Shaaroffice

  • Location

    Shiraz, Fars Province, Iran

  • Lead Architects

    Ahmad Ghodsimanesh

  • Design Team

    Maryam Nazemollboka, Parisa Panahi, Samane Zare

  • Construction Associate

    Reza Fathi, Mohamadreza Ahmadi, Reza Ghodsimanesh

  • Area

    1000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Amirali Ghaffari
Save this picture!
© Amirali Ghaffari
© Amirali Ghaffari

Text description provided by the architects. The main idea in this project has been based on simplicity, standardization and readability of living space to increase users comfort. For designing this three-floor residential unit; despite the possibility of designing six residential units; the decision of designing three units (each floor one unit) was taken to improve the quality of living space and also create better usability and make spatial relationships more fluid and easier.

Save this picture!
© Amirali Ghaffari
© Amirali Ghaffari
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Amirali Ghaffari
© Amirali Ghaffari

According to the criterion and mass located in site, public spaces has been designed in front; facing to the yard, and private spaces to use quite space without disturbing noises designed in the end of the building. To supply suitable daylight for private spaces, in the end of the building a large skylight was considered, while providing the light and ventilation of private spaces, also allowed the creation of terraces and small gardens for each space.

Save this picture!
© Amirali Ghaffari
© Amirali Ghaffari
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Amirali Ghaffari
© Amirali Ghaffari

With the increase in residential space, considering large terrace in front of building was possible. And also, with the construction of a four-level building on the other side of the alley, two tertiary panels with wooden sprockets were used to preserve the privacy of the terraces by moving these panels and rotating the angles of interior space without spaces, different light and shadow plays occur on the terrace.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Shaaroffice
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Iran
Cite: "Apartment No. 04 / Shaaroffice" 07 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898940/apartment-no-04-shaaroffice/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »