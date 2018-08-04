World
i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Kendle Design Collaborative
  6. 2013
  7. Rammed Earth Modern / Kendle Design Collaborative

Rammed Earth Modern / Kendle Design Collaborative

  • 18:00 - 4 August, 2018
Rammed Earth Modern / Kendle Design Collaborative
Rammed Earth Modern / Kendle Design Collaborative, © Winquist Photography
© Winquist Photography

© Winquist Photography

    Mackos Architecture and Construction

    Gabe Holland, Design Within Reach
© Winquist Photography
© Winquist Photography

Text description provided by the architects. A modest single story hillside home designed for a family wishing to downsize and simplify. The feel of this home is evocative of the mid-century modern homes which once dominated the surrounding area before the McMansion craze of the last decade. Humble, natural materials such as rammed earth walls, limestone floors and Douglass Fir wood ceilings are woven inside and out in a sophisticated play of interlocking interior and exterior living spaces.

© Winquist Photography
© Winquist Photography
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Winquist Photography
© Winquist Photography

The scale of the home is decidedly “cozy” and visually calm with a minimalist approach to materials and detailing, allowing the focus to be on art and nature, meeting the owners goal of creating a home of simple sophisticated elegance without being boastful.

© Winquist Photography
© Winquist Photography

Kendle Design Collaborative
Wood Glass Concrete

Houses United States
Cite: "Rammed Earth Modern / Kendle Design Collaborative" 04 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898939/rammed-earth-modern-kendle-design-collaborative/> ISSN 0719-8884

