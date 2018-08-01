World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. China
  5. Hill Architecture
  6. 2016
  7. Twin Tea House / Hill Architecture

Twin Tea House / Hill Architecture

  • 00:00 - 1 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Twin Tea House / Hill Architecture
Save this picture!
Twin Tea House / Hill Architecture, Nightview. Image © Ryan Chiu
Nightview. Image © Ryan Chiu

Entrance. Image © Ryan Chiu South Side. Image © Ryan Chiu © Ryan Chiu Courtyard Landscape. Image © Ryan Chiu + 31

  • Architects

    Hill Architecture

  • Location

    Zhuantang, Xihu District, Zhejiang,China

  • Lead Architect

    Kai Zhu

  • Client

    Hangzhou LuanSheng

  • Area

    2040.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Ryan Chiu
Save this picture!
South Side. Image © Ryan Chiu
South Side. Image © Ryan Chiu

Text description provided by the architects. The design idea is based on the Sleeping Cloud Pavilion in the retreat garden of Tongli Town, Wu Jiang. With the double-layer structure, one layer of the pavilion is a summer pavilion. The steps of artificial mountain stone around the pavilion lead to the second layer of tea kiosk with twists and turns. The sight is bright once mounting the tea kiosk.

Save this picture!
Entrance. Image © Ryan Chiu
Entrance. Image © Ryan Chiu
Save this picture!
Courtyard. Image © Ryan Chiu
Courtyard. Image © Ryan Chiu

The Pavilion of Fragrance Waters, Thatched Cottage of Quiet Meditation and lotus pond on the other side can be seen clearly. Based on the experience of the Sleeping Cloud Pavilion, the tea house is designed as a double-layer structure, with a bathroom and a hand-made studio on the first layer, and a tea house on the second layer.

Save this picture!
Masterplan Sketches. Image © Ryan Chiu
Masterplan Sketches. Image © Ryan Chiu

A gentle slope footpath is around the main body of the building. A guardrail is made of angle iron andbamboo. The end of the ramp is the entrance to the tea house. The entrance door is customized by recycled embossed iron. Mottled and rugged texture is harmonious and unified with concrete wall.

Save this picture!
North Side. Image © Ryan Chiu
North Side. Image © Ryan Chiu

A cast-in-place reinforced concrete structure is applied in the whole tea house.Pine formwork is used in the outside, and smooth wooden formwork is applied in inner side. There is a sharp internal and external contract between the pine template texture in architectural appearance retained after demembrane and delicate and smooth wood form in the room.The structural characteristics of reinforced concrete is used to design the second layer of window of tea house into cantilever form, thus making appearance of the building form two mutually bite cubes, one of which is concrete material, another is glass material. Through the contrast of materials, the two blocks form real and virtual space relationship.

Save this picture!
© Ryan Chiu
© Ryan Chiu
Save this picture!
© Ryan Chiu
© Ryan Chiu

Many recycled materials are used in the tea house, like old slate, tin, pine template, old bricks, bamboo, etc. Indoor seats and furniture are made from recycled cloth and wood. The recycled materials are mottled with time marks, thus making tea house form simple and Zen-like space atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Customized Iron Door. Image © Ryan Chiu
Customized Iron Door. Image © Ryan Chiu

There is a relatively small pond on the side of the tea house. Bluestone is used as an extension of waterscape. Growing plants abound the Stone Garden and pond include willow trees, camphor, pine, bamboo, plantain, nandina, ophiopogon and moss. Recycled stone, cloud column, fine brick, pillar foundation are used to embellish functional landscape sketch.

Save this picture!
Sculpture. Image © Ryan Chiu
Sculpture. Image © Ryan Chiu

The courtyard is surrounded by dense vegetation, which is isolated from the surrounding noisy environment. A large number of natural materials are used to form a rich visual and tactile experience. Along the ramp, we enter into the tea house.We can seat by the window and listen sound of flowing water in pond. The surrounding scenery is in sight by indoor large-area floor-to-ceiling glass, people are happy about it.

Save this picture!
Courtyard Landscape. Image © Ryan Chiu
Courtyard Landscape. Image © Ryan Chiu

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Hill Architecture
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store China
Cite: "Twin Tea House / Hill Architecture" 01 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898929/twin-tea-house-hill-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Nightview. Image © Ryan Chiu

西湖孪生茶室 / 壹山设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »