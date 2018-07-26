World
  ArchDaily
  News
  Body and Space: Videos That Explore Cities and Architecture Through Dance

Body and Space: Videos That Explore Cities and Architecture Through Dance

Body and Space: Videos That Explore Cities and Architecture Through Dance
Body and Space: Videos That Explore Cities and Architecture Through Dance , Hammer
Hammer

What is a building that is not inhabited? Is it still architecture? Could we say that we live in a daily choreography where our everyday life is in constant movement with the world around us? Different philosophers and theorists have long addressed the issue that architecture is not simply a set of concrete, steel, and glassware ready to protect its users, but rather that it is also all the actions it harbors, all the bodies, and set of breaths and movements. This has been reinforced by different theories that approach the body as an actor of place. However, theories of the body in architecture are not as rare as we might believe. From Ergonomics to Le Corbusier's "Modulor," theorist have sought to understand our relationship with architecture.

But what would happen if we understood our bodies as dancing spirits that constantly design cities? Architecture might become a repeated open essay, which returns every night to the same themes, concerns, gestures, but never closes, because it is reformulated and rethought with each new encounter – just like the movements that come from the body.

Below, we have compiled a list of videos that explore cities and architecture through movement.

1. Lil Buck at Foundation Louis Vouitton

2. The Brazilian Ballet Dancer

3. Exploring Architecture through Dance

4. Dance meets Architecture with Christine's

5. Dancing through the Architecture of Luis Barragán

6. Hypnotic Dancing around abandoned swimming pool

7. An abandoned gymnasium sets the stage for some synchronized dancing

8. Define Gender: Unboxing

9. Just Dance: Brightening the streets of Johannesburg

10. Passinho Dancers of Queimados

11. Move Freely

12. Lutz Förster's Monochrome World

13. Brazilian Passinho Dancing soundtracked by Leo Justi

14. Just Dance: Poba

15. East London is the stage in Fragments

16. Full Circles

17. LIL BUCK in "Tokyo Rain" Japan | YAKFILMS x ROBOT ORCHESTRA

18. Etereas / Animation Shortfilm (official)

19. Sigur Rós - Valtari 

