  3. Vietnam’s Daring Golden Bridge Takes a “Hands-On” Approach to Tourism

Vietnam’s Daring Golden Bridge Takes a “Hands-On” Approach to Tourism

Vietnam’s Daring Golden Bridge Takes a “Hands-On” Approach to Tourism
Vietnam's Daring Golden Bridge Takes a "Hands-On" Approach to Tourism
via News Examiner

In the mountains above Da NangVietnam sits a unique piece of bridge design. Winding its way around a 150-meter course lined with flowers, a golden bridge shimmers against the Ba Na Hills, supported by a pair of giant hands.

The Golden Bridge opened to visitors in early June, in the tourist retreat of Thien Thai Garden. The bridge sits 1,400 meters above sea level, an altitude which creates the illusion of a silk strip hiding in the clouds above Da Nang.

via News Examiner

via News Examiner
via News Examiner
via News Examiner
via News Examiner

The bridge’s 150-meter length is divided into eight spans. Along each perimeter is a line of Lobelia Chrysanthemum flowers, adding a further layer of color to the gold balustrades. The giant pair of hands has been finished with a weathered effect, creating the illusion of age and antiquity.

via News Examiner
via News Examiner
via News Examiner
via News Examiner

According to The Spaces, the scheme is reportedly part of a $2 billion project to entice tourists to the area. Although a designer has not been linked to the realized structure, renderings of the scheme have previously been created by TA Landscape Architecture.

via News Examiner
via News Examiner
via News Examiner
via News Examiner

While undoubtedly distinctive, the Golden Bridge is not alone in the architectural typology of oversized objects. Further examples including giant ducks, dogs, and dinosaurs can be found in our roundup of weird and wonderful architectural novelties.

News via: News Examiner

Niall Patrick Walsh
News Architecture News
