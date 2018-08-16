Casa De Plegado / Rob Paulus Architects

+ 26

Developer/Contractor Christos Vlahos, Helios Group

Interior Design Madeleine Boos AIA

Mechanical Engineer KC Mechanical

Electrical Engineer Engineering Design Group

Structural Engineer Schneider & Associates

Owner PVV2 LLC

Text description provided by the architects. The approach to Casa de Plegado embraces the Catalina foothill surroundings to create a series of folding elements in plan and elevation that configure the residence within the Sonoran Desert to capture prominent views and respond to the site and solar orientation. Folding roof forms of prefinished metal open and close to the sky above and terrain below; a gesture that parallels the nearby Catalina mountain range. Earth-toned walls of textured masonry and smooth stucco wrap through the terrain allowing the landscape to fold between the massing of the residence, heightening the connection to the surrounding desert.

The residence wraps around the natural topography concealing it in part from the street and neighboring parcels. The fractured plan of the residence creates a dynamic series of masses that are softened by the enveloping vegetation. Residual courtyards allow the interior spaces to be flooded with natural light and respond to the desert’s intense solar exposure. The house will incorporate highly efficient orientation and insulation strategies as well as super-efficient lighting, mechanical and plumbing systems to create an energy efficient and thermally comfortable living environment.

Located at the northernmost edge of the Catalina Foothills, the design embraces the dramatic views and topography of its natural setting while limiting solar gain from east and west orientation. Corner windows are carved out along the north edge to provide mountain vistas while south views open to the entry courtyard. East and West views terminate the hallways and provide an ever-changing display of light and color.