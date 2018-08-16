World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Rob Paulus Architects
  6. 2017
  Casa De Plegado / Rob Paulus Architects

Casa De Plegado / Rob Paulus Architects

  • 17:00 - 16 August, 2018
Casa De Plegado / Rob Paulus Architects
Casa De Plegado / Rob Paulus Architects, © David Olsen
© David Olsen

© David Olsen

  • Developer/Contractor

    Christos Vlahos, Helios Group

  • Interior Design

    Madeleine Boos AIA

  • Mechanical Engineer

    KC Mechanical

  • Electrical Engineer

    Engineering Design Group

  • Structural Engineer

    Schneider & Associates

  • Owner

    PVV2 LLC
    • More Specs Less Specs
© David Olsen
© David Olsen

Text description provided by the architects. The approach to Casa de Plegado embraces the Catalina foothill surroundings to create a series of folding elements in plan and elevation that configure the residence within the Sonoran Desert to capture prominent views and respond to the site and solar orientation. Folding roof forms of prefinished metal open and close to the sky above and terrain below; a gesture that parallels the nearby Catalina mountain range. Earth-toned walls of textured masonry and smooth stucco wrap through the terrain allowing the landscape to fold between the massing of the residence, heightening the connection to the surrounding desert.

© David Olsen
© David Olsen
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© David Olsen
© David Olsen

The residence wraps around the natural topography concealing it in part from the street and neighboring parcels. The fractured plan of the residence creates a dynamic series of masses that are softened by the enveloping vegetation. Residual courtyards allow the interior spaces to be flooded with natural light and respond to the desert’s intense solar exposure. The house will incorporate highly efficient orientation and insulation strategies as well as super-efficient lighting, mechanical and plumbing systems to create an energy efficient and thermally comfortable living environment.

© David Olsen
© David Olsen

Located at the northernmost edge of the Catalina Foothills, the design embraces the dramatic views and topography of its natural setting while limiting solar gain from east and west orientation. Corner windows are carved out along the north edge to provide mountain vistas while south views open to the entry courtyard. East and West views terminate the hallways and provide an ever-changing display of light and color.

© David Olsen
© David Olsen

About this office
Rob Paulus Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Casa De Plegado / Rob Paulus Architects" 16 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898914/casa-de-plegado-rob-paulus-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

