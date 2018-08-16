World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Adaptive Reuse
  Spain
  Sol89
  2014
  Contemporary Art Space in the Former Convent of Madre de Dios / Sol89

Contemporary Art Space in the Former Convent of Madre de Dios / Sol89

  02:00 - 16 August, 2018
Contemporary Art Space in the Former Convent of Madre de Dios / Sol89
Contemporary Art Space in the Former Convent of Madre de Dios / Sol89, © Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

© Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda + 16

  • Architects

    Sol89

  • Location

    Calle San José, 4, 41004 Sevilla, Spain

  • Author Architects

    María González, Juanjo López de la Cruz

  • Area

    830.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Fernando Alda

  • Installations

    Alejandro Cabanas

  • Architecture Students

    Andrés Pino, George Smudge

  • Building Company

    Cotracom

  • Promoter

    Centro de Iniciativas Culturales de la Universidad de Sevilla
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Text description provided by the architects. The intervention interprets the building where is inserted, an old convent, as a context in constant transformation over time. The project arises from a reflection on the creative process in contemporary art, its unpredictable condition and the current dissolution of limits between the space of production and exhibition.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Intervention Floor Plan and Section 11
Intervention Floor Plan and Section 11
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

We can recognize that much of contemporary art expression understands the architectural space as a matter of work (we remember Shibboleth by Doris Salcedo breaking the floor of the Tate Modern in London in 2007, High Plane V by Katterin Sigurdardottir occupying the false ceiling of the PS1 in New York or Esto no es un graffiti where artists demolished some facings of walls in the same place of our project).

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

We think the contemporary exhibition space shouldn’t be projected like a static room in time but like a neverending space in ellipsis, waiting for each exhibition come for completing it. The intervention is projected like a variable and reversible space. The walls and ceiling will be covered by slats of wood, the separation between them will allow seeing the original brick walls, showing the textures of the bricks and the wounds caused by centuries that we have discovered in this first phase, that narrate time builds too as in Yourcenar’s quote.

Axonometric
Axonometric

At the same time, this wooden structure overlapped to the ancient walls will allow the access to all installations in any point of space. Our intervention will act as an initial installation in the space rather than an architectural construction. A temporary display related to the existing volume that enables the development of future exhibitions and could be disassembled like one of these, revealing what is truly valuable in this old building in a patrimonial sense is the matter, space and light rather than styles or decorations.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

