World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Johnsen Schmaling Architects
  6. 2017
  7. 510 House / Johnsen Schmaling Architects

510 House / Johnsen Schmaling Architects

  • 13:00 - 26 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
510 House / Johnsen Schmaling Architects
Save this picture!
510 House / Johnsen Schmaling Architects, © John J. Macaulay
© John J. Macaulay

© John J. Macaulay © John J. Macaulay © John J. Macaulay © John J. Macaulay + 16

Save this picture!
© John J. Macaulay
© John J. Macaulay

Text description provided by the architects. The 510 House is a private residence located in a postwar suburb on Milwaukee’s north shore, its volume carefully embedded in the site’s gently sloping contours and cradled by the mature trees lining the property’s edges.  The program was organized as two interlocking building forms, their “T” configuration bifurcating the site into a “public” entry court for visitors and vehicles, and a private, visually shielded greenspace in the back.  Parking, service functions, and the main bedroom suite are consolidated in a long, single-story bar, a narrow, wood-clad volume that straddles the two sides of the property along its western edge.  Spaces for guests and entertainment are housed in a complementary, perpendicular volume defined by a continuous concrete block ribbon that engages the wood-clad bar, negotiates the dropping topography of the site, and ultimately folds up to form an elevated observatory with views of the surrounding tree tops and the shores of Lake Michigan in the near distance.

Save this picture!
Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric

The deeply recessed entry vestibule, marking the junction of the two interlocking building forms, provides access to both private and public quarters and leads into the adjacent open living hall – the social epicenter of the home where the owners and their guests can cook, dine, and lounge together, all in a commodious space defined by a series of carefully variegated, green-hued perimeter walls.

Save this picture!
© John J. Macaulay
© John J. Macaulay

The color green, whose spectral wavelength of 510 nanometers became the project’s namesake, serves as an architectural device to infuse the interior year-round with the lush tones of summer’s verdant but short-lived greenery surrounding the site – an abstract and deliberately cheerful echo of nature’s chromatic vibrancy, particularly potent during those long, protracted winter months when the actual apertures of the house frame somber views into Wisconsin’s frozen landscape.  As the seasons turn and the northern winter begins to bleach the surroundings, the walls’ immutably vibrant chroma progressively contrasts the changing conditions outside, serving as a quiet memento of the passing of time and a hopeful reminder of nature’s impending renewal.  The green perimeter walls extend their interior hues to the exterior, where they express the volume of the living hall as the building’s proud piano nobile – a distinct and intelligible architectural element suspended within the folding concrete ribbon of the main building mass to formally emphasize the primary activity hub of the house. 

Save this picture!
© John J. Macaulay
© John J. Macaulay

An open, linear kitchen runs along one side of the living hall.  The pantry wall transforms into a continuous wooden ceiling liner that spatially defines the dining and lounging area and folds down at the opposite end to accommodate the built-in media cabinet.  A complimentary small sitting area faces the kitchen island and is backed by tall sheets of glass that enclose the delicate steel stairs beyond.  The stairs lead up to the observatory, which provides access to an expansive vegetated roof, and down.

Save this picture!
© John J. Macaulay
© John J. Macaulay
Save this picture!
Section Model
Section Model

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Johnsen Schmaling Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "510 House / Johnsen Schmaling Architects" 26 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898867/510-house-johnsen-schmaling-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »