Nikunotoriko / Ryoji Iedokoro Architecture Offcie

Text description provided by the architects. You'll find Japanese yakiniku restaurants everywhere, if it comes to the quality of meat, at some point everything tastes good, which makes the competition in Japan very high. To make a unique restaurant can thus be quite a challenge. If one has to choose a yakiniku restaurant in the Roppongi district of Tokyo, the restaurant should not only provide premium meat, but also a memorable experience for the customer. Barbeque is a dining experience that normally is the best in a natural environment with your friends. You will not only experience having good food, but also the fun you have with your friends, and the earth and greenery around you, which all stimulates your senses.

To create a similar experience inspired by nature, the first floor resembles a cave-like setting, which has a unique look you would not really find in actual nature. The walls are constructed to look like a real cave wall. The herringbone glass floor represents the flowing of water, and under the table you will find and feel gravel made of glass that gives you the experience as if you are really sitting near a river. In addition, the unique table makes it appear like smoke is trapped inside, that contributes to the atmosphere, bringing you back to the time of how our ancient ancestor dined.

Dining on the second floor is like sitting in the middle of a forest. You are surrounded by trees made of steel pipes and the greenery on the wall. The tables and floor are made of multi-layered OSB panels which has natural contour lines. As the tables are all on different levels, it allows you to have the privacy with your loved ones that makes the dining experience something more memorable and private. The steel pipes has hooks on which you can hang your bag or your jacket that will make it appear like flowers in vibrant colours and gives a nice touch the space.

This design does not only rely on the eye-catching visuals and the taste of quality meat, but it is compatible with the tactile sense and experience that will be engraved deeply in the memory. Such a special restaurant is a place you want to go to with your loved ones, that will create an even more special experience of the good food and the precious time you created with your friends.