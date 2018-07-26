World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Chen + Suchart Studio
  6. 2016
  7. Kenneth Place Townhomes / Chen + Suchart Studio

Kenneth Place Townhomes / Chen + Suchart Studio

  • 09:00 - 26 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Kenneth Place Townhomes / Chen + Suchart Studio
Save this picture!
Kenneth Place Townhomes / Chen + Suchart Studio, © Matt Winquist
© Matt Winquist

© Matt Winquist © Matt Winquist © Matt Winquist © Matt Winquist + 46

  • Architects

    Chen + Suchart Studio

  • Location

    Tempe, United States

  • Principals

    Szu-Ping Patricia Chen Suchart, Thamarit Suchart

  • Project team

    Aaron Bass, Gabriel Quijada

  • Area

    16823.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Matt Winquist

  • Structural Engineering

    BDA Design, J. Greg Brickey, SE

  • General Contractor

    TLW CONSTRUCTION, Tarik Williams, Ted Williams

  • Project Superintendent

    Mike Oberst

  • Graphics & Drawings

    Chen + Suchart Studio, LLC
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Matt Winquist
© Matt Winquist

Text description provided by the architects. Kenneth Place Townhomes is comprised of two 4-unit townhouse developments located in Tempe, Arizona adjacent to Arizona State University.  The original single-family zoning was amended by joining two lots together in order to pursue increased density. This desire for increased density supports the City of Tempe’s General Plan, whereby density in this location near the light rail is considered to be better for the built environment in the otherwise typical 1950’s suburban neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© Matt Winquist
© Matt Winquist

Conventional 2X wood framed construction was utilized due to cost considerations ($120/SF).  Each of the two buildings takes the form of simple wood framed ‘boxes’. Three of the four elevations are completely planar and rectilinear.  The fourth elevation incorporates each of the unit’s entries and is slightly articulated through its subtle manipulation of the lower and upper floor’s walls.  This slight difference in the configurations offers a degree of spatial and perspectival diversity in the interior and exterior spaces within the confines of conventional wood framing and standard concrete slab on grade construction.

Save this picture!
© Matt Winquist
© Matt Winquist

An open plan configuration on the lower level combines the kitchen, dining, and living spaces as one space overlooking the entry courtyards by means of 10’ tall floor to ceiling insulated glazing.  On the second level, the open study room extends the public space from below. The private spaces of a guest bedroom and a master suite are also located on the second level. Slight shifts in the floor plan allow for a diversity of space making in an otherwise efficient floor plan.  

Save this picture!
© Matt Winquist
© Matt Winquist

In the current construction “climate” of Tempe and the metropolitan area, economical cladding of a building offers two distinct choices: painted stucco or metal cladding.  As a result of this major consideration, the language and detailing of the project’s skin exploits the qualities of corrugated Galvalume for the majority of the project. Perforated corrugated Galvalume provides additional diversity for the elevations and their locations are dictated by programmatic considerations.  For example, the perforated cladding is situated at each of the entry courtyards to exploit these vertical two story spaces, while on the northwest and southeast corners of the project, it offers views and protection from the sun. The varying direction of the corrugation offers sensitivity to the scale of the neighborhood.  Standard painted stucco, solely located in the entry courtyards, signify entry and welcome occupants with the color of desert marigolds. Low-E insulated glazing provides energy efficient openings for natural light.

Save this picture!
© Matt Winquist
© Matt Winquist

In the largely developer driven context of this typology, design and architecture more often than not take a backseat to integrity.  This is evidenced by the proliferation of foreign architectural languages, which have too often become normal or accepted. Kenneth Place Townhomes pursues design and innovation within the very climate and economics of this often fabricated facade of the “architectural Disneyland” by instead, offering a space to live, which is rooted and conceived in integrity.

Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Chen + Suchart Studio
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Kenneth Place Townhomes / Chen + Suchart Studio" 26 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898847/kenneth-place-townhomes-chen-plus-suchart-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »