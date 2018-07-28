The Engineering Behind San Francisco's Safest Building

Save this picture! For 181 Fremont, Arup’s radical move was to do away with plans for a tuned mass damper or a sloshing damper on the skyscraper’s roof—common features in tall towers in the U.S. for reducing the natural sway of buildings. Neither damper style goes very far in protecting a building against seismic force, says Ibbi Almufti of Arup. Image Courtesy of Kevin Chu/KCJP

This article was originally published by Metropolis Magazine as "The Skyscraper's Innovative Structure is Changing the Game for Earthquake Design".

When Arup engineers first evaluated Heller Manus’s design, the steel superstructure was excessively heavy—as heavy as OMA’s CCTV headquarters in Beijing, with its gravity-defying cantilever. That weight had negative implications for the skyscraper’s ability to weather seismic forces. Arup’s engineers, led by Ibbi Almufti, who heads the firm’s risk and resilience practice, set about reducing the amount of steel to create a lighter (and therefore more flexible) structure.

Consequently, they employed a viscous damper system to reduce the amplitude of earthquake-induced vibrations. The story-height dampers look like pistons and attach to the ends of two secondary braces that sandwich the primary diagonal steel braces in the commercial floors. As the building sways, the primary braces compress and lengthen like a spring, while the secondary braces activate the dampers, which absorb the earthquake’s energy. PTFE pads at the intersection of the braces and floor plates also help the braces glide through floors and prevent them from buckling.

Save this picture! Taylor Devices’ viscous damper system requires extensive analysis and modeling, but the advantage is that it more effectively redistributes seismic forces—increasing the resilience of the building and offering greater safety for its occupants. Image Courtesy of Arup

The system is especially relevant as earthquake-prone San Francisco is seeing a boom in tall-tower construction. “For tall buildings, 181 Fremont is one of the safest, probably in the world,” says Jeffrey Heller, president and founder of Heller Manus. In addition to installing the damping system, Arup engineered 181’s remaining structure to REDi Rating System standards—resilience-based guidelines that Almufti created with input from academics, engineers, architects, and other stakeholders. Says Almufti, “People who want to do better [now] have an alternative.”