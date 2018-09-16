CR Residence / Padovani Arquitetos Associados

+ 72

Text description provided by the architects. With extensive horizontal lines and benefiting from materials with organic tones and textures, this house located in Campinas, São Paulo’s countryside, idealized by the office ‘Padovani Arquitetos’, started from the perfect harmony between architecture and landscaping. Inserted in a ground with more than 20 thousand m², the residence, divided in five principal cores, has a narrow relation between interior and exterior.

A natural residence, with total integration to the nature around, and that could be used to receive guests and family, was some of the client’s requests, a couple waiting for the arrival of their twin babies. The landscape, defined as protagonist, dictated the project conditions as a whole, where the highest level of the ground, that has the best views of the surroundings, was given as the starting point for the rest of the construction, that followed from there to downward, and settled in two more levels.

Counting with living, dining room, home theater, covered terrace, seven suites, home office, gourmet space, wine cellar, fitness facility, beach tennis court, pool with a broad panorama, ornamental lake, gymnastics and toys room, among others, the house won in each room an attractive clipping of the scenario. The color palette, in turn, is based in neutral tones that combined to the wood, predominant element, bestow synchrony and purity to the spaces.