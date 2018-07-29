House in Ichitsubo / Taichi Nishishita architect & associate

+ 13

Text description provided by the architects. It is a compact site located at the most innermost place of the new subdivision. Despite this compact site, dare not to build a building on full of the site, securing lighting and ventilation by securing a private open space on the south, making a connection with the external space.

In addition, we planned to be a rich approach even on a small site by keeping it low relative to the road and placing it in deep eaves below the entrance.

Both the facade and the room are not a strong design but aim for an unobtrusive façade that is familiar to people's lives. Incorporating the "margins" such as the upper and lower connection by the stairwell, the deck spreading out from the living room one after another, the large eaves space at the front door and the free space on the second floor, and put more emphasis on "the richness of the space" than the area indicated by the numerical value.