World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Taichi Nishishita architect & associate
  6. 2016
  7. House in Ichitsubo / Taichi Nishishita architect & associate

House in Ichitsubo / Taichi Nishishita architect & associate

  • 22:00 - 29 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House in Ichitsubo / Taichi Nishishita architect & associate
Save this picture!
House in Ichitsubo / Taichi Nishishita architect & associate, © Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

© Masao Nishikawa © Masao Nishikawa © Masao Nishikawa © Masao Nishikawa + 13

Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

Text description provided by the architects. It is a compact site located at the most innermost place of the new subdivision. Despite this compact site, dare not to build a building on full of the site, securing lighting and ventilation by securing a private open space on the south, making a connection with the external space.

Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

In addition, we planned to be a rich approach even on a small site by keeping it low relative to the road and placing it in deep eaves below the entrance.

Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

Both the facade and the room are not a strong design but aim for an unobtrusive façade that is familiar to people's lives. Incorporating the "margins" such as the upper and lower connection by the stairwell, the deck spreading out from the living room one after another, the large eaves space at the front door and the free space on the second floor, and put more emphasis on "the richness of the space" than the area indicated by the numerical value.

Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Taichi Nishishita architect & associate
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "House in Ichitsubo / Taichi Nishishita architect & associate" 29 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898788/house-in-ichitsubo-taichi-nishishita-architect-and-associate/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »